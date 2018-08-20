Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Tendulkar, Ganguly and VVS to continue as CAC members: COA chief Rai

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
64   //    20 Aug 2018, 20:01 IST

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) The Committee of Administrators (COA) chief Vinod Rai today clarified that Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman will continue as members of Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) till the new BCCI constitution is adopted and the elections take place.

The COA members Rai and Diana Edulji along with Chief Executive Officer Rahul Johri today met in Delhi to firm up the new constitution as per Supreme Court order earlier, this month.

Asked if a new CAC will be formed, Rai told PTI: "As of now, the existing CAC will continue. Our counsel had sought clarification from the court and when they came to know the existing composition of the CAC, they gave us permission to continue with Sachin, Sourav and VVS till elections are held."

There were a few questions raised with regards to Conflict of Interest as Ganguly is also the president of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), Laxman is a mentor with IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad apart from being a part of CAB's VISION 2020 project.

As far as Tendulkar is concerned, his son Arjun has recently made his U-19 international debut in Sri Lanka.

This effectively means that the legendary trio would be entrusted with the duty of taking all cricket related policy decisions including the choice of two new selectors.

However, they might not need to take a call on the chief coach of the women's team as Ramesh Powar's tenure of appointment till Women's World T20 coincides with incumbent elections.

While Indian team has done well in the ongoing third Test, Rai said that performance in the first two Tests was not discussed by the COA in today meeting.

"There wasn't any discussion held on India's performance today. Our main focus was on getting the constitution ready. Yes, India's performance will be analysed but only once they finish the tour," the former CAG said.

Rai said that the constitution with all necessary incorporations from the latest Supreme Court order will be ready in the next couple of days.

"We are almost ready with the new constitution and it will take may be another couple of days," Rai said

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Vinod Rai has been complete failure in implementing Lodha...
RELATED STORY
4 reasons to go easy on the Indian cricket team
RELATED STORY
5 best Test centuries at Lord's by Indian batsmen 
RELATED STORY
Some lesser known facts about India's most dynamic...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Virender Sehwag can be a great coach for India
RELATED STORY
5 memorable ODI knocks by Sourav Ganguly
RELATED STORY
4 Indian cricketers and their wrestling counterparts
RELATED STORY
10 Most Prolific Indian Batting Pairs in Test Cricket...
RELATED STORY
5 instances when VVS Laxman proved to be India’s disaster...
RELATED STORY
5 Indians with best 50 to 100 conversion rate in ODI cricket
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
3rd Test | 10:00 AM
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 23/0 (9.0 ov)
Day 3 | Stumps: England need 498 runs to win
IND VS ENG live score
1st T20I | Today
AFG 160/7 (18.0 ov)
IRE 144/9 (18.0 ov)
Afghanistan win by 16 runs
AFG VS IRE live score
| 10:00 AM
NOR 346/10
MSX 187/10 & 32/1 (11.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Middlesex trail Northamptonshire by 127 runs with 9 wickets remaining
NOR VS MSX live score
| 10:00 AM
GLA 154/10 & 79/7 (34.0 ov)
DUR 295/10
Day 2 | Stumps: Glamorgan trail Durham by 62 runs with 3 wickets remaining
GLA VS DUR live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us