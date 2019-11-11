×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Tendulkar hails 'exceptional' record-breaker Chahar

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11 Nov 2019, 02:30 IST
Chaharcropped
India seamer Deepak Chahar (right)

Sachin Tendulkar hailed the "exceptional" Deepak Chahar after the India seamer claimed record-breaking figures and took a hat-trick in a series-clinching Twenty20 International win over Bangladesh.

Chahar finished with the best figures in T20I history in the last match of the series on Sunday, taking 6-7 from 3.2 overs as the Tigers collapsed from 110-2 to 144 all out when chasing 175 for victory in Nagpur.

The 27-year-old also became the first Indian to take an international hat-trick in the shortest format when he bowled Aminul Islam to seal a 2-1 win after Mohammad Naim had given the tourists hope with a blistering 81 from 48 balls.

India legend Tendulkar was among those to praise Chahar after he bettered the previous record of 6-8, which was set by Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis after he ripped through Zimbabwe seven years ago.

Tendulkar tweeted: "Exceptional bowling by @deepak_chahar9. He bowled very smartly and used his variations well to pick up crucial wickets at crucial stages. Special mention to
@IamShivamDube, @ShreyasIyer15 & @klrahul11 to give #TeamIndia the series victory in the decider. #INDvsBAN."

VVS Laxman was another former India batsman to recognise an astonishing achievement from Chahar.

"Very impressed with the way @deepak_chahar9 has evolved as a T20I bowler," Laxman posted.

"Always had the ability to pick up wickets with the new ball but has worked hard to bowl in the middle and end overs.

Advertisement

"Got a lot of variations up his sleeves & knows when to use them. #INDvsBAN."

Ex-India all-rounder and current BCCI chairman Sourav Ganguly tweeted: "Congratulations @deepak_chahar9 @ImRo45 @bcci for the win .. never easy with so much dew .."

Shreyas Iyer earlier top scored for India with 62 and KL Rahul (52) also made a half-century in their 174-5.

Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd T20I | Yesterday
WIW 103/7 (20.0 ov)
IND-W 104/0 (10.3 ov)
India Women won by 10 wickets
WIW VS IND-W live score
3rd T20I | Yesterday
IND 174/5 (20.0 ov)
BAN 144/10 (19.2 ov)
India won by 30 runs
IND VS BAN live score
3rd ODI | Today, 02:00 PM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
5th T20I | Yesterday
NZ 146/5 & 8/1 (1.0 ov)
ENG 146/7 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (England win the one over eliminator)
NZ VS ENG live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Bangladesh in India 2019
West Indies in India 2019
England in New Zealand 2019
Afghanistan v West Indies in India 2019
Pakistan in Australia 2019
India Women in West Indies 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Australian Women's Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Abu Dhabi T10 League
Australian Domestic One-Day Competition
Under 19 Warm-ups in West Indies 2019
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in West Indies
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us