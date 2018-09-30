Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Tendulkar hails India's Asia Cup triumph

PTI
NEWS
News
26   //    30 Sep 2018, 11:43 IST

Mumbai, Sept 30 (PTI) Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday hailed Indian team's Asia Cup triumph in the UAE, saying it was a complete team effort.

"I did not see all the matches. Whenever I see, I feel happy for the way we (Indian team) are performing", Tendulkar told reporters here.

"I will give the credit to the whole team. Individuals come and perform well, some players play the series well, some players cannot perform as desired but eventually I'll say that I feel happy after seeing the team effort," Tendulkar said.

The cricket legend was speaking after flagging off the IDBI Federal Life Insurance Mumbai Half Marathon from the Jio Gardens in suburban Bandra Kurla Complex.

He was asked about the recent triumph by India in the Asia Cup, where regular skipper Virat Kohli was rested.

India, led by Rohit Sharma, pipped Bangladesh by three wickets off the last ball in the thrilling final to lift the title.

"I would like to congratulate everyone. Eventually what you want is a good team effort and that the team has performed well," said Tendulkar.

He also batted for a healthy India and advised everyone to stay fit.

"...the bigger picture what we are looking at is the good health of India, getting used to living a healthy lifestyle, looking after your health and staying fit.

"I was brought up by my grandmother who used to say that your health is your real wealth and the same message I would like to give to the entire nation. Look after your health and stay fit," he said

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
