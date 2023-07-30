The Hundred Men's 2023, Match 1, Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The opening game of the Men’s Hundred will be played between Trent Rockets and Southern Brave at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Tuesday. Trent Rockets are the defending champions, beating Manchester Originals in the final.

The third edition of The Hundred Men’s Competition starts on August 1. Eight teams will compete in the tournament in 32 league games, followed by two knockout fixtures. The final will be played at Lord’s in London on August 27.

Lewis Gregory will lead the Rockets. He recently led Somerset to the Vitality T20 Blast title and will look to repeat that in the Hundred. The likes of Alex Hales, Rashid Khan, Joe Root and Daniel Sams will represent the Rockets.

Southern Brave, meanwhile, didn’t have the best of campaigns in the last edition of The Hundred. They won only three out of eight games in the league stage and finished seventh.

James Vince will continue to lead Southern Brave. Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Tim David, Tymal Mills are the key members of the side.

Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave Match Details

Match: Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave, Match 1, The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023

Date and Time: August 1, 2023, Tuesday; 11 pm IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave Pitch Report

It's a balanced track. The new-ball bowlers may get some lateral movement off the surface, which becomes good for batting as the game progresses. Expect an intense battle between bat and ball, especially early on.

Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave Weather Forecast

The conditions should be ideal for a game of cricket, with the temperature expected to hover between 14 and 21 degrees Celsius.

Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave Probable XIs

Trent Rockets

Dawid Malan, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Colin Munro, Sam Hain, Lewis Gregory (c), Rashid Khan, Samit Patel, Daniel Sams, Luke Wood

Southern Brave

James Vince (c), Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Alex Davies (wk), Leus du Plooy, Rehan Ahmed, Tim David, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Craig Overton, Tymal Mills

Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave Match Prediction

Both sides have exciting players and will look to start their campaign on a winning note. The Rockets have better balance and are expected to come out on top.

Prediction: Trent Rockets to win

Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode

