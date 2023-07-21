"The Prince of roads goes" - Twitter reacts as Shubman Gill falls cheaply in 2nd Test vs West Indies

For the second game running, Shubman Gill made a low score as he departed for a paltry 10 in the 1st innings of India's second Test against West Indies at the Queens Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

After a solid foundation was laid down again by openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal, Gill had the opportunity to make the number three spot his own. It wasn't to be though as he nicked behind off Kemar Roach with wicket-keeper Joshua Da Silva taking a sitter.

He then had a word with his skipper and batting partner Rohit before deciding to walk off without chancing a review.

Fans didn't hold back on Twitter and expressed their disappointment at Gill failing to capitalize on a golden opportunity.

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

Ravi Sinha @_ravitweets_ Was throwing at everything. Inevitable.



Wasting opportunities Gill.

Ajinkya Dhamdhere @ajinkyasd



#WIvIND #INDvWI Average of 31.23 after 18 Tests. Too low for a player of Shubman Gill's talent!!

Abhishek Hanbar @abhi_ph17 Almost sab top Test bowlers ball ko andar laate hai bhai. Agar aap andar aate hui ball ko accha nahi khel sakte to elite Test batter banana bhul jao. #Gill

Sparsh Telang @_cricketsparsh 229-1 and 139-1. Shubman Gill's entry points in this series. Two big opportunities to amass runs and boost his Test career average missed.

Yash @CSKYash_



~ Shubman Gill on batting at 3 "I thought the West Indies would send Blair Tickner, Rajitha, Nyauchi in this Test Series"~ Shubman Gill on batting at 3 pic.twitter.com/gIfhN0ioW5

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Seems like Gill wasn't sure of which way the ball would move. Was probably expecting the inswinger.



2 missed opportunities for him on this tour now.

` @kurkureter



Innings - 32

Runs - 937

Average - 31

Ducks - 2



Zak Crawley of INDIA? Shubman Gill in Test Cricket so farInnings - 32Runs - 937Average - 31Ducks - 2Zak Crawley of INDIA? pic.twitter.com/PChQVAu8mk

Cric mate @matecric0001



Flat track bully ۔



#INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/FWpat39H10 Only achievement of this Fraud Gill is his comparison with Babar Azam.Flat track bully ۔

Rohit follows Gill as West Indies claw back in second session on Day 1 of Trinidad Test

After being asked to bat first by West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite, Rohit and Jaiswal showed the way again for India with a sublime partnership. The duo sauntered to their respective half-centuries as a positive approach saw India post 121/0 by lunch.

The partnership ended at 139 when Jason Holder got Jaiswal slicing it to backward point for 57. After Gill's fall, Rohit followed soon courtesy a beauty of a delivery from left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican that dented the off stump, sending him packing for 80.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



153/2



📸 Fancode



#WIvIND #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/a6pwUPdcuk Another low score for Shubman Gill outside Asia as he is caught behind for just 10.153/2📸 Fancode

At the time of writing, India are 172/3 in 46 overs with Virat Kohli at the crease with vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane. Kohli is turning out in his 500th international appearance and India will be hoping that he makes it a memorable one for the team with a big knock.

India lead the two-match Test series 1-0 having thumped the hosts by an innings and 141 runs at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica. The teams are fielding a debutant each with fast-bowler Mukesh Kumar and batting all-rounder Kirk McKenzie having been handed their caps.

Will Virat Kohli turn in a masterclass with the bat in his 500th outing for India? Have your say in the comments section below!