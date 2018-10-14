×
These heavy losses tough to digest: Holder

PTI
NEWS
News
14   //    14 Oct 2018, 20:23 IST

Hyderabad, Oct 14 (PTI) West Indies captain Jason Holder conceded that the embarrassing back-to-back three-day defeats against India is "difficult to digest", considering pitches were batsman-friendly.

West Indies lost the first Test by an innings and 272 runs and the next by 10 wickets.

"Honestly, it's hard to take it. I am trying to understand the reasons why it is happening. It's a case where we all need to put our heads together -- the management, the selectors and the players. The onus must be on the players and we must be responsible for our actions," said Holder.

"We got to come together a little bit more and find ways and solutions to deal with the problems that we have at the moment."

Asked about the positives, the skipper termed Roston Chase and Sherman Lewis' performance.

"It's a tough series and we didn't play our best cricket. We look back in the last two years and we have some good results. India is No.1 team in the world and we expected to be pushed by them. They're quality cricket side, especially in their own backyard. We all saw some positive performances from Roston Chase. I thought Sherman was awesome.

He admitted that batting has been an issue for them for quite some time now.

You can look and honestly say we didn't put enough runs on the board. Quite for some time now, we've been relatively inconsistent and that has really let us down in the recent past. We haven't been getting the runs we've been looking for.

"We have heavily relied on middle and lower half which is not ideal. So we need to rectify at the top. The guys in the top five have to put hands up and come to the party," he said

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
