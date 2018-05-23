Thiem comfortable in victory as rain delays Wawrinka

While Dominic Thiem had no problem progressing in Lyon on Tuesday, the weather halted Stan Wawrinka at the Geneva Open.

Omnisport NEWS News 23 May 2018, 01:45 IST 54 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Lyon Open top seed Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem breezed through his first match at the Lyon Open on Tuesday, but Stan Wawrinka's continuing return from injury was delayed in Geneva.

Thiem, who ended Rafael Nadal's 50-set winning run on clay at the Madrid Open, is the top seed in Lyon as he gears up for the French Open - and he had few problems in his tournament opener.

The Austrian was a 6-2 6-4 winner against Roberto Carballes Baena in 71 minutes, the nine-time ATP World Tour champion setting up a clash with another Spaniard in Guillermo Garcia-Lopez.

Joao Sousa, the only other seeded player in action in Lyon, fell by the wayside, though, as the Estoril Open winner lost to qualifier Filip Horansky to hand him his first Tour victory.

— Stanislas Wawrinka (@stanwawrinka) May 22, 2018

At the Geneva Open, rain postponed Wawrinka's match with Jared Donaldson - his second fixture since returning from injury - until Wednesday.

But there were shocks elsewhere, with David Ferrer beaten by Peter Gojowczyk, as Marton Fucsovics thrashed Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-1 6-2.

Steve Johnson, who beat Wawrinka at the Internazionali d'Italia, came through unscathed against Marius Copil.