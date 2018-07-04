Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

This century means the world to me: KL Rahul

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
127   //    04 Jul 2018, 21:02 IST

Manchester, Jul 4 (PTI) The drought of international hundreds was playing big time in his mind and that's why the century in the opening T20 International against England "means the world" to the talented Indian batsman KL Rahul.

Rahul's unbeaten 54-ball-101 ensured a walk in the park for India as they chased down 160 against the home team yesterday.

"This is very satisfying. I have a few international hundreds, but this means the world to me. This is very special because the last international hundred I got was about two years ago," Rahul told senior teammate Dinesh Karthik during an interview for the bcci.tv.

The earlier century he was referring to was against England in a Test match -- 199 in Chennai in 2016.

Rahul admitted that it has been a rough road for him as far as his place in the limited overs squad is concerned.

"I have been getting fifties in the IPL and Test matches, been in and out of the one-day team. It's been a rough road in the last one, one-and-a-half years with injuries, going out. I haven't chased anything this much, with so much heart and passion, so this innings means the world to me," a beaming Rahul said.

The common refrain among most international cricketers is that they don't chase numbers but Rahul said that when the three-figure mark eludes a player, he values it even more.

"Being out of form is getting out in single-digits, but that wasn't happening. I was getting starts, I was batting well. Obviously a couple of injuries, going in and out of the team . . . not finding a spot after some time has always been tough.

"So to get that opportunity and deliver, to get that three-figure mark - I've always said that I've not been somebody who has chased numbers, but when I wasn't getting the three-figure mark, that's when I really realised how important three figures was

10 instances when KL Rahul failed to convert his fifties
RELATED STORY
" 'Virushka' has really had a powerful influence on me,"...
RELATED STORY
KL Rahul puts up his name for ODI spot
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018, KXIP vs DD: KL Rahul's explosive half-century...
RELATED STORY
Ireland vs India, 2nd T20I: Rahul-Raina partnership is SK...
RELATED STORY
Interview: "My parents have always stood like a pillar...
RELATED STORY
KL Rahul opens up about Ravichandran Ashwin's captaincy...
RELATED STORY
India vs England: India's Predicted XI For the First T20I
RELATED STORY
Rahul hits fastest IPL half-century in Kings XI win
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 5 players who could score the first century of...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 4 | Today
ZIM 162/4 (20.0 ov)
PAK 163/3 (19.1 ov)
Pakistan win by 7 wickets
ZIM VS PAK live score
Match 5 | Tomorrow, 08:00 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
1st Test
BAN 43/10
WIN 143/1 (49.0 ov)
LIVE
Day 1 | Drinks: Windies lead Bangladesh by 100 runs with 9 wickets remaining
BAN VS WIN live score
| Today
NOT 155/7 (20.0 ov)
WAR 159/2 (17.2 ov)
Birmingham Bears win by 8 wickets
NOT VS WAR live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Vitality Physical Disability IT20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us