"This squad is on fire, great work Rohit and bowlers"- Virat Kohli's sister reacts after India's dominating win against England in World Cup

Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra hailed the Indian bowlers and captain Rohit Sharma for helping India register a comfortable win against England in a 2023 World Cup match on Sunday in Lucknow.

Rohit Sharma led the way with the bat by playing a match-defining knock of 87 (101) after the rest of the top order collapsed meekly having been asked to bat first on a tricky surface.

Propelled by his contribution, India reached a respectable total of 229/9 in 50 overs. The bowlers then performed exceptionally and skittled out England for 129 as India won the match clinically by 100 runs.

Bhawna Kohli was elated after India's victory and took to her official Instagram handle to applaud the players. She shared the video of Indian players walking off the field after the win and wrote:

"This squad is on fire, great work Rohit and bowlers".

"Needed to do this so bad 😂😂😂😂but what a performance team India so happy and proud 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳"

India have moved to the top position in the points table after the win on Sunday. They are currently the only unbeaten team in the tournament.

"I thought we were not great with the bat today"- Rohit Sharma

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Indian captain Rohit Sharma said that the senior players rose to the occasion when the going got tough and helped the team get over the line against England. Reflecting on the win, he said:

"This was a game of a lot of character in the squad. When the times were tough, all our experienced players stood up at the right time and got the game for us. We knew the pitch had something in it. We just wanted to get to a total we could play with. I thought we were not great with the bat today."

On the performance of the bowlers, Sharma continued:

"When you have a bowling lineup like that it's very important that the batters put the runs on the board, give them something to work with and rely on them to do the magic (grins)."

India will next square off agaisnt Sri Lanka on Thursday (October 2) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.