Three shooters from Gagan Narang's foundation in India squad for World Juniors

New Delhi, July 24 (PTI) Three of Gagan Narang Sports Promotion Foundation's shooters -- Elavenil Valarivan, Shreya Agrawal and Manini Kaushik -- have made it to the junior women's 10m air rifle Indian squad for the upcoming 52nd ISSF World Championships.

The prestigious tournament will be held in Korea between August 31 and September 15.

The 18-year-old Elavenil had recently won a gold at the International Shooting tournament in Plzen, Czechoslovakia and ISSF Jr. World Cup in Suhl, Germany.

The Gujarat girl shot a 250.8 in the final for a top-of-podium finish in Plzen.

Elavenil, who had shot an unprecedented score of 631.4 to etch her name in the history books during the ISSF World Cup earlier this year in Sydney, had scored 628 to qualify.

Fellow shooter from the GNSPF stable, Shreya Agarwal, also had a fine run at the recent International Junior Shooting Tournament in Plzen as the girl from Madhya Pradesh was the only other Indian to enter the final with Elavenil in air rifle women event.

Manini Kaushik, ranked fourth in the ranking list, replaced Mehuli Gosh in the squad as she is part of the senior team for the upcoming World Championship.

The Rajasthan girl has shown her flare at the recently concluded 18th KSS Memorial Shooting Championship where she picked up two medals in individual and team events.

While talking about her recent performance, the Asian Games-bound Elavenil said, "The last one year has been of great learning and working hard with my coaches and mentors at GNSPF.

"I had focused on achieving a level of consistency and all efforts put at Project Leap has helped me immensely as a shooter."

On her inclusion in the Junior World Championship squad, a confident Elavenil said, "I look forward to this elite championship and hoping to win more medals for India."

The selection of the three juniors for the Korea World Championship was done on the basis of their cumulative points they have earned during the various international exposure events, including Korean and Munich World Cup, besides the trails held in India.

There will be as many as nine girls participating in the junior events at the worlds along with 15 boys who will be competing in junior men events