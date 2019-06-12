×
Thumb injury likely to keep India opener Dhawan out for three matches

Omnisport
NEWS
News
76   //    12 Jun 2019, 22:40 IST
ShikharDhawan - Cropped
India opener Shikhar Dhawan

India are likely to be without star opener Shikhar Dhawan for their next three Cricket World Cup fixtures, as he continues his recovery from a thumb injury.

Dhawan sustained the blow during India's 36-run victory over Australia on Sunday, though the issue did not prevent him carrying on his innings as he went on to score 117 off 109 balls.

However, the 33-year-old did not come out to field, and India announced on Tuesday that Dhawan would stay in England to be monitored by the team's medical staff.

And it has now been confirmed Dhawan will miss at least two of India's upcoming fixtures – against New Zealand and Pakistan – while he is also a doubt to face Afghanistan on June 22, with batting coach Sanjay Bangar revealing the left-hander will be under assessment for the next 10 to 12 days.

"As far as Shikhar is concerned, we'll be observing him," Bangar told a news conference ahead of Thursday's game against New Zealand at Trent Bridge.

"Around the 10th or 12th day, we'll get to know where he stands, and we'll be in a better position to take a call because we don't want to rule out a precious player like Shikhar.

"We're straight at the time of when the impact or the injury happened, so we would like to wait and assess after 10, 12 days."

On Wednesday, India confirmed Rishabh Pant had been called up to be on standby should Dhawan be unable to take any further part in the tournament.

KL Rahul, meanwhile, will move up the order, with Bangar touting Vijay Shankar as a viable alternative as well.

"As far as the batting order goes, yes, KL moves up at the top of the order, and there are various options the team management can utilise going into the next game," Bangar added.

"Obviously, Vijay is going to be an option, and there are a couple of others as well."

