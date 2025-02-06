Tillo Cup 2025: Where to watch and live-streaming details

The 29th edition of the Tillo Cup, the cricket tournament in India, is scheduled to commence on Friday, February 7, and run through February 16, 2025. Initially launched in 1990 under the name Bandana Trophy, the event has evolved into a widely recognized Tillo Cup, retaining its status as a key fixture in the corporate cricket calendar.

This year, the tournament will take place at the Hanumanjiu Mini Stadium in Tillo, Odisha. It will feature eight teams competing across 15 matches for the coveted title.

The teams have been strategically divided into two groups, ensuring a balanced competition based on the skill levels of the players. Group A includes Canara Bank, Union Sporting, JP Sports, and Lightning Legends, while Group B comprises Wonder Cement, SPJ Cargo, Indian Oil, and Sapience. The tournament will follow a structured format, beginning with a group stage, followed by the semi-finals, and culminating in a grand final to determine the champion.

With participants hailing from India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Afghanistan, Malaysia, and other countries, the Tillo Cup has established itself as a significant platform for promoting cricket at the grassroots level.

It provides emerging talent an opportunity to showcase their skills on a global stage, gaining exposure and recognition. Notable players such as Ashutosh Sharma, Shivam Singh, Mandeep Singh, Yash Dhull, and Vensh Bedi are among those expected to take part in this year's edition.

As one of the premier corporate cricket tournaments, the Tillo Cup continues to be a celebration of not only cricket but also camaraderie, competitive spirit, and the unity it fosters among players and fans alike. It remains a cornerstone of Odisha’s sporting culture, inspiring future generations of athletes.

Tillo Cup 2025 telecast channel list

The Tillo Cup 2025 will unfortunately not have any broadcasting or live telecast for this inaugural season.

Tillo Cup 2025: Live Streaming Details

Indian viewers can access the live streaming of the Tillo Cup on the FanCode app and website with a tour pass of just 59 rupees or a match pass of just 15 rupees.

