×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

TN government to decide if Chennai gets to host IPL final

IANS
NEWS
News
54   //    09 Apr 2019, 16:52 IST
IANS Image
Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA). (Photo: Twitter/@TNCACricket)
By Baidurjo Bhose

New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials are set to meet the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) officials to discuss on whether the three stands -- I, J and K -- at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium can be opened for the final. If not, the final match will have to be shifted as per the board. TNCA officials believe that it is for the state government to join hands with the association and ensure that Chennai fans don't miss out on watching the final in their city.

The Chennai Corporation had closed these three stands as there were issues with regards to permission when the stadium was refurbished before the 2011 World Cup. With Chennai Super Kings being the defending champions, Chepauk was set to hold the opening match of the season, two playoff games and the final. But a section in the board feels that it is a visual disaster if three stands are empty during the final.

Speaking to IANS, a TNCA official said that the final call rests with the government as the association cannot do much with regards to the closed stands. "We are making efforts. However, since it is the time of the general elections, the political leadership and the administration is very busy in their own spheres. Let us see how it goes," he explained.

The official further added that the association understands the monetary issue in the whole matter if the three stands which hosts approximately 12,000 spectators is closed. "See the thing is that the playoffs and finals are games where the revenue goes to the board. Unlike other games, the gate money from the knockout games goes to the board and we don't wish to put them in a fix. The organisation's position must also be seen," he said.

With the IPL governing council being disbanded by the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators, an ad-hoc committee has been formed to oversee the smooth functioning of the 12th edition of the cash-rich league.

(Baidurjo Bhose can be contacted at baidurjo.b@ians.in)

IANS
NEWS
IPL final venue decision after checking with Chennai
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings: Match preview and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Who will emerge victorious in the game between Chennai and Punjab?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 Things which Chennai Super Kings must do if they want to beat Kings XI Punjab
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 23, CSK vs KKR, Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Can Mumbai Indians stop the mighty CSK juggernaut?
RELATED STORY
Rating Chennai Super Kings' performance in each IPL from 2008-18
RELATED STORY
IPL: Top 4 instances when a fielder won a match for his team
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 stats that prove Mumbai Indians has dominated Chennai Super Kings in IPL history
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 10 greatest moments in IPL history
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 23 | Today, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Yesterday
SRH 150/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 151/4 (19.5 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KXIP live score
Match 24 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
English MCC University Matches
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us