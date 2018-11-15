×
TN, Hyderabad game ends in draw, teams get 1 point each

PTI
NEWS
News
15 Nov 2018, 16:52 IST

(Eds: Correcting scores)

Tirunelveli(TN), Nov 15 (PTI) Tamil Nadu and Hyderabad had to settle for one point each as the first innings remained unfinished resulting in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group 'B' match ending in a tame draw here Thursday.

In reply to Hyderabad's 565 for 8 declared, the home team was 409 for 4 in 154 overs riding on tons by Abhinav Mukund (178) and N Jagadeesan (131 not out, 16X4, 3X6) at close of play on the fourth and final day today.

Resuming at 163 for 2, Tamil Nadu lost skipper Baba Indrajith (33) for the addition of 15 runs.

Wicketkeer-batsman Jagadeesan, who joined the experienced Mukund in the middle, was his aggressive self and came up with some attractive shots.

He added 171 runs with Mukund to dash any hopes Hyderabad would have entertained of obtaining a lead.

After the exit of the left-handed opener, Jagadeesan and B Anirudh Sitaram kept the rival bowlers at bay, adding 60 runs.

Play was called off before the start of the mandatory overs.

Earlier, Hyderabad had posted a massive first innings total of 565 for 8 declared thanks to captain P Akshath Reddy's marathon knock of 250. Akshath was named man of the match.

Brief scores: Hyderabad 565 for 8 in 186 overs (Akshath Reddy 250, B Sandeep 130, M Mohammed 3 for 102, K Vignesh 2 for 102) vs Tamil Nadu 409 for 4 in 154 overs(Abhinav Mukund 178, N Jagadeesan 131 not out, C V Milind 2 for 46). Points: TN: 1, Hyderabad: 1.

At Thiruvananthapuram: Andhra Pradesh 254 in 99.4 overs (Ricky Bhui 109, Shiv Charan Singh 45, Akshay KC 4 for 64) and 115 all out in 51.3 overs (Jalaj Saxena 8 for 45) lost to Kerala 328 all out in 119.2 overs (Jalaj Saxena 133, K B Arun Karthick 56, Rohan Prem 49, Manish Golamaru 3 for 81, Shoaib Mohamed 3 for 89) and 43 for 1 in 13 overs. Points: Kerala: 6, Andhra: 0

Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
