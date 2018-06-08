TNCA to launch One Day and T20 tournaments for women

This is a great initiative by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association.

(L to R Standing: Mr. R. Manimaran, GM Indian Bank, Corporate Office and Mr. A. Ramu, GM Indian Bank, Zonal Office, Chennai (South), Ms. Sudha Shah, Former Indian Cricketer & national Selector, Mr. L. Balaji, Former Indian Cricketer)

TNCA - INDIAN BANK TROPHY

WOMEN’S ONE DAY & T20 TOURNAMENT 2018-2019

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association, has always been a front runner in promoting and developing the game of Cricket among both boys and girls at City and Districts levels for past several decades.

Women’s Cricket is on the rise in India, especially after the World Cup performance of the Indian Women’s team. TNCA has been taking new initiatives to create awareness and encourage more participation is reaping results.

The new initiative of TNCA is an exclusive tournament for women which aims to promote and provide further opportunities to develop the budding young women cricketers, TNCA is launching two tournaments a One Day and a T20 Tournament for Women in the month of June 2018.

Indian Bank well known for its promotion and support for sports and sportsmen over the past several decades, has come forward to sponsor this new initiative. Indian Bank has been in the forefront, be it providing employment to sportspersons, support training of sportsmen, conduct of tournaments through Corporate Social Responsibility activities at City, Districts, State and National level. The TNCA is proud of its association with Indian Bank over the decade .

The women cricketers have been drafted into 6 teams, named as: YELLOW CHALLENGERS, RED RANGERS, WHITE WARRIORS, BLUE AVENGERS, GREEN INVADERS & SILVER STRIKERS. They will play a One Day and a T20 League Tournament. The tournaments commence on the 15th June 2018 and conclude on the 30th June 2018.

The Tournaments were launched by Mr. L. Balaji, Former Indian Cricketer in the presence of Mr. R. Manimaran, GM Indian Bank, Corporate Office and Mr. A. Ramu, GM Indian Bank, Zonal Office, Chennai (South), Ms. Sudha Shah, Former Indian Cricketer.

We are sure that the initiative of TNCA supported by Indian Bank will go a long way in encouraging and promoting women’s cricket in the State.

R I Palani

Hon. Jt. Secretary