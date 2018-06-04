Tom Curran replaces injured Woakes for Scotland ODI

Chris Woakes will miss England's ODI against Scotland, while his fitness for the series against Australia will be assessed this week.

Omnisport NEWS News 04 Jun 2018, 13:38 IST 114 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

England's Tom Curran

England have called Tom Curran up to their squad for Sunday's ODI against Scotland as a replacement for Chris Woakes, who will miss the game with a thigh injury.

Woakes' fitness for the subsequent five-match series against Australia will be assessed this week, England confirmed in a post on Twitter.

The all-rounder took four wickets as England defeated Pakistan by an innings and 55 runs inside three days at Headingley to secure a 1-1 draw from the two-Test series.

Curran, whose younger brother Sam made his international debut in that game, played in all five ODIs as England defeated New Zealand 3-2 back in March.

It was announced on Sunday that Ben Stokes would miss the Scotland ODI and the start of the Australia series with the hamstring complaint that kept him out of the Test win over Pakistan.

Dawid Malan was added to the squad to face Scotland, while Sam Billings joins the party to take on Australia.