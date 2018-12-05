×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ton-up Azhar lifts Pakistan to 224-3 in third Test

PTI
NEWS
News
8   //    05 Dec 2018, 16:35 IST

Abu Dhabi, Dec 5 (AFP) Azhar Ali ended his century drought to put Pakistan close behind New Zealand's first-innings total in the third and final Test in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old was unbeaten on 111 for his 15th hundred and first since May last year, guiding Pakistan to 224-3 at lunch on the third day, just 50 behind New Zealand's total of 274.

At the break, Asad Shafiq was unbeaten on 55, helping Azhar add 139 for an unbroken fourth wicket stand as Pakistan seek a big lead to force a series-clinching win.

The three-match series is tied at 1-1.

Azhar edged medium pacer Colin de Grandhomme through the slips for his ninth boundary to complete his first century after 18 barren innings.

Azhar, whose last hundred was against the West Indies in Dominica in May 2017, took 210 balls to reach the three-figure mark.

He has so far stuck 10 boundaries while Shafiq has seven in his 22nd half-century. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson took the second new ball in the 81st over with Pakistan comfortably placed at 213-3, but nothing worked for the bowlers on a flat Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch.

Resuming at 139-3, Azhar hit Trent Boult for a boundary off the first ball of the day and then smacked spinner Ajaz Patel for another to enter the eighties.

Boult has figures of 2-54 while fellow paceman Tim Southee has taken 1-39

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Pakistan reaches 139-3, trails NZ by 135 runs in 3rd test
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd Test : Preview and Predicted...
RELATED STORY
Azhar's ton powers Pakistan to 224-3 to trail NZ by 50 runs
RELATED STORY
5 times when Pakistan proved they are masters of...
RELATED STORY
Pakistan level series, beat New Zealand by an innings
RELATED STORY
In stats: Most Test runs by an Indian captain in a away...
RELATED STORY
Pakistan recovers to 81-2 after NZ bowled out for 274
RELATED STORY
New Zealand vs Pakistan, First Test: Test cricket is up...
RELATED STORY
3 changes that can help Pakistan beat Australia in the...
RELATED STORY
5 cricketers who scored a century on debut and their last...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us