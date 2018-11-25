×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Ton-up Haris helps Pakistan progress to 274-4

PTI
NEWS
News
7   //    25 Nov 2018, 15:25 IST

Dubai, Nov 25 (AFP) Left-hander Haris Sohail cracked a fighting century to take Pakistan to 274-4 at lunch on the second day of the second Test against New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday.

Sohail was unbeaten on 110 for his second Test hundred, and with him Babar Azam was 52 not out for his ninth half century as Pakistan added 67 runs after resuming at 207-4.

Sohail batted with responsibility to anchor the innings after a confusion between him and Azhar Ali in a run out on Saturday, reaching his hundred with a sharp single off spinner Ish Sodhi.

Sohail took 309 balls to reach the three-figure mark and has so far hit 11 boundaries.

Azam ably supported Sohail with the two so far adding 100 for the unfinished fifth wicket stand, taking Pakistan towards a strong first innings total.

Azam has five boundaries and a six to his credit.

Pakistan trail the three-match series 1-0 after losing the first Test in Abu Dhabi by a narrow four-run margin.

New Zealand's pace-cum-spin attack toiled hard on a lifeless Dubai stadium pitch. Medium pacer Colin de Grandhomme is the pick of the bowlers with 2-40.

Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel, who took seven wickets in the first Test, has figures of 1-71

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Asia Cup 2018: India, Pakistan eager to renew rivalry in UAE
RELATED STORY
Pakistan rip through Black Caps in Abu Dhabi
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Preview and Predicted...
RELATED STORY
Rain rules in Dubai as Pakistan and New Zealand share series
RELATED STORY
New Zealand stun Pakistan to win 1st Test at Abu Dhabi
RELATED STORY
Sohail registers maiden Test hundred as Pakistan make 482
RELATED STORY
Top 3 Pakistan-Australia encounters
RELATED STORY
New Zealand vs Pakistan, First Test: Test cricket is up...
RELATED STORY
India-Pakistan combined Test XI that can beat England in...
RELATED STORY
PSL Draft 2019: Complete list of players picked by each team
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us