Top 3 innings by Rohit Sharma in 2023 World Cup which gave India instant impact

Rohit Sharma has been an impactful player for India in the 2023 World Cup. The Indian captain has changed his template of batting and aimed to provide an instant impact to the innings instead of seeing his eye in and then shifting gears.

Rohit has scored 442 runs in eight matches of the mega event so far. He has registered two half-centuries and one century in the competition, with his strike rate being 122.78. His batting average has been 55.25 in eight innings.

While Rohit Sharma may not have the most runs or most centuries in the 2023 World Cup, he has arguably made the highest impact among all the batters. In this article now, we will look at the three such knocks, where Rohit Sharma dispatched almost every delivery that came his way and made an instant impact for the team.

#1 Rohit Sharma gets India off to a flying start in Kolkata - 40 (24) vs. South Africa

India battled South Africa at Eden Gardens last Sunday. The wicket in Kolkata was not the easiest for batting, but Rohit Sharma made it look like a batting paradise. The Hitman smashed 40 runs off just 24 balls at the top of the order, ensuring India got off to a flying start.

Sharma's innings consisted of six fours and two sixes. He took advantage of the field restrictions in the powerplay and tormented the in-form South African pace bowling attack. Although Sharma fell short of his half-century by 10 runs, his quick runs allowed Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer to take their time and get settled in the middle.

The Indian captain batted at a strike rate of close to 170 and made an instant impact for the Men in Blue.

#2 Rohit Sharma blows away AFG in Delhi - 131 (84) vs. Afghanistan

Afghanistan have been the surprise package of the 2023 World Cup. The Hashmatullah Shahidi-led outfit have registered wins over former world champions Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka in the mega event. They even defeated giant killers Netherlands.

Playing against India in Delhi, Afghanistan batted well and scored 272/8 in 50 overs. Chasing a target of 273, India needed a good start, and Rohit Sharma provided exactly that. He attacked the Afghanistan bowlers straightaway and played in the same tempo.

Sharma finished with 131 runs off 84 deliveries. His knock consisted of 16 fours and five sixes. The instant impact of that performance was such that India chased down the 273-run target in just 35 overs and won by eight wickets.

#3 Rohit Sharma destroys PAK in Ahmedabad - 86 (63) vs. Pakistan

India faced Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With around 100,000 fans in attendance, the players would have found it challenging to make an instant impact in the game. However, Rohit Sharma did not take any extra pressure and played his natural game.

Chasing a tricky target of 192 runs, Sharma smacked 86 runs off 63 balls against the world-class pace attack of Pakistan. His innings consisted of six fours and as many sixes. Pakistan had no chance of making a comeback in the contest after Sharma's knock. India won the match by seven wickets in the 31st over itself.