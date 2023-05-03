Top 3 instances of most wickets lost in powerplay overs of an IPL match

The Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated the Gujarat Titans (GT) by 5 runs in a thrilling last-ball encounter in the Tata IPL 2023. However, there was no change in the two teams' respective positions in the IPL standings as GT remained 1st and DC 10th in the Points Table.

Batting first, DC were reduced to 23/5 in 4.5 overs after a fiery opening spell by Indian pacer Mohammed Shami. DC thus created the unwanted record of losing most wickets inside the powerplay overs of an IPL match.

The veteran Indian pacer took a 4-fer as the DC batters looked clueless against his pace and guile. The Capitals recovered through a fighting half-century from Aman Khan (51 runs off 44 balls), and important cameos from Axar Patel and Ripal Patel to post a fighting score of 130/8 at the end of their 20 overs.

In reply, GT too were off to a tough start as the DC bowlers used the conditions well to reduce the hosts to 32/4 in 6.4 overs. Captain Hardik Pandya (59 runs off 53 balls) scored a fighting half-century to keep his side in the game and was well-supported by Abhinav Manohar (26 runs off 33 balls).

However, it was their finisher Rahul Tewatia (20 runs off 7 balls) who infused interest in a match which seemed like a lost cause for the hosts. In the end, it was the veteran Indian pacer Ishant Sharma who held his nerve and bowled an excellent final over. The lanky speedster defended just 12 runs against the likes of Hardik Pandya, Rahul Tewatia, and Rashid Khan.

This match will be remembered for the Player of the Match Mohammed Shami's opening spell that sent half of DC's side back to the pavilion within the first 5 overs.

On that note, let us discuss the top 3 instances of a team losing most wickets in the powerplay overs.

#1 Pune Warriors India (PWI) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS), IPL 2011

Batting first, PBKS collapsed to 36/5 in just 5.5 overs. The rather strong-looking 'Top 4' of PBKS, consisting of world-class players like Adam Gilchrist, Shaun Marsh, Paul Valthaty, and Dinesh Karthik were out with the score just at 9.

Sunny Singh soon followed as he was run-out by Yuvraj Singh. The destructors-in-chief for PBKS were the PWI new-ball bowling pair of Shrikant Wagh (3-0-16-3) and Alfonso Thomas (4-0-27-2).

In the end, PBKS managed just 112/8 at the end of their 20 overs on the back of an unbeaten fifty by Ryan McLaren (51* runs off 44 balls). In the end, PWI chased down the total with ease with 6.5 overs to spare and 7 wickets in hand, after contributions from Mithun Manhas, Robin Uthappa, and Yuvraj Singh.

#2 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR), IPL 2013

James Faulkner starred in this match for his team [Pic unrelated]

Batting first, SRH were reduced to 19/5 in 4.4 overs with Aksath Reddy, Shikhar Dhawan, Kumar Sangakkara, Karn Sharma, and Thisara Perera dismissed.

The stars with the ball for RR were James Faulkner (4-0-20-5), who took an excellent 5-fer, while Ajit Chandila (3-0-13-2), too kept things tight and picked up a couple of wickets.

A fighting half-century from Darren Sammy (60 runs off 41 balls) meant that SRH posted a reasonably good total of 144/9 at the end of their 20 overs, especially after the start they got.

In reply, RR hardly broke a sweat as Shane Watson (98* runs off 53 balls) struck a swashbuckling half-century, proving that there were no real demons in the pitch. The Australian all-rounder was left agonizingly close to a well-deserved hundred as RR chased down the score with 8 wickets and 2.1 overs to spare. James Faulkner was awarded the POTM award for his quality display of bowling.

#3 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR), IPL 2014

Much before RCB's 49-run fiasco in IPL 2017, their famed batting order had suffered another collapse which might not be remembered by a lot of people today.

The RCB batting order, consisting of Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, AB de Villiers, and Albie Morkel, was bowled out for 70 in this match.

In the powerplay overs, RCB stumbled to 17/5 in 5.2 overs. The tormentors-in-chief for RCB were Kane Richardson (4-0-18-2) and Pravin Tambe (4-0-20-4) while Kohli (21 runs off 25 balls) top-scored for RCB.

In the end, RR chased down the target after a strong showing by the RCB bowlers defending a low score. The Royals chased down the total with 7 overs to spare and 6 wickets in hand after 20s from Ajinkya Rahane and Shane Watson. Pravin Tamble was given the POTM award for his fantastic spell of leg-spin.

Poll : Who is the better bowler across formats for India? Mohammed Siraj Mohammed Shami 0 votes