Top 3 wicket-keeper batsmen in international cricket

Jos Buttler will be the best wicket-keeper batsman going into the World Cup

Wicket keeping has always been a crucial element in a team's performance. Sometimes a match is won or lost due because of a wicket-keeper's heroics. We all know about MS Dhoni's run out against Bangladesh in the 2016 World T-20 when Bangladesh required only 2 runs to win.

Gilchrist's performance with the bat in the final of 2007 World Cup against Sri Lanka is also a proof of how important a wicket-keeper batsman is to a team. This brings us to the topic of the best wicket-keeper batsmen playing right now. These cricketers would make into any team with the performances they are putting in for their team now.

#1 Jos Buttler

After his vital performances for the Rajasthan Royals as an opener, Jos Buttler was selected to the England Test squad to face Pakistan in the month of May. Though this selection raised many eyebrows, Buttler proved his critics wrong with some crucial innings against Pakistan. He followed it up with becoming England's topmost run-getter against India in the recently concluded 5 match Test series.

Though Bairstow was the preferred wicket-keeper, Buttler kept wickets when the former was unavailable due to injury. With World Cup scheduled in England next year, Buttler will be the best wicket-keeper batsman going into the competition.

He will look to capitalize on his good form to win England their first ever ODI World Cup.

#2 Mushfiqur Rahim

After the retirement of great wicket-keepers such as Adam Gilchrist and Kumar Sangakkara, very few wicket-keepers were able to replicate the performances of such legends. However, Mushfiqur Rahim has been pulling out Bangladesh from many precarious situations with his batting abilities.

In the ongoing Asia Cup too, he saved Bangladesh from disappointment from as many as two occasions. Having given up the captaincy, Mushfiqur has been able to find his touch with the bat which will offer the Bangladesh team with some stability in the middle-order. Going into the World Cup, Mushfiqur will be the leading batsman for Bangladesh.

