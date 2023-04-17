Top 5 iconic IPL matches between RCB and CSK

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has given birth to several rivalries over the years. One of the most prominent ones is Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK). It is considered the 'South India Derby', with two of the biggest names in cricket clashing against each other - Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni.

However, there is a stark contrast in the amount of success each of these teams has achieved. CSK have won the trophy four times (second-most), while RCB have made it to three finals, losing all.

The head-to-head record is also in Chennai's favor - 19 wins and 10 losses in 30 matches across 16 seasons.

Here's a look at the five most iconic matches in what is one of the most awaited games of the tournament.

#1 Final, Chepauk, IPL 2011

RCB topped the league stage, while CSK finished second. Both teams won nine matches each and dominated the tournament in their own ways. In the much-awaited final, MS Dhoni decided to bat first and put runs on the board.

CSK scored 205/5 in the first innings, as Murali Vijay played a blinder - 95 off 52 balls. Mike Hussey also scored a crucial 63, as their opening stand essentially took the chase out of RCB's control.

All eyes were on Chris Gayle and Ravichandran Ashwin. Gayle had an incredible season after being signed as an injury replacement, while Ashwin was in elite form too. It was a tricky matchup for the left-handed batters.

However, the off-spinner had the last laugh as he got rid of the West Indian superstar for a duck in the first over of the innings. The wickets of de Villiers (18) and Kohli (35) meant that the game was in the bag for the defending champions. They became the first team to defend the title, winning the game by 58 runs.

#2 Chepauk, IPL 2013

CSK won the toss and chose to field first on their home turf in the 16th match of the IPL season. Openers Mayank Agarwal (4 off 10 balls) and Chris Gayle (24 off 21 balls) struggled to get out of the blocks.

However, Kohli (58 off 47 balls) and de Villiers (64 off 32 balls) stitched together a crucial partnership in the middle overs. They ensured that RCB crossed at least 160 - scoring 165/6 in the first innings.

CSK lost both their openers Vijay and Hussey in the first two overs of the chase. However, the middle order responded strongly. Suresh Raina, S Badrinath, MS Dhoni, and Ravindra Jadeja all chipped in with crucial contributions at different stages of the run-chase.

RP Singh bowled a no-ball off the last delivery, with two runs needed. It proved to be a game-changer because it was a catch to the third-man region. It would have been a one-run victory for the visitors had it not been a no-ball.

RCB skipper Kohli's expression changed in a matter of seconds as CSK won by four wickets and a ball to spare.

#3 Chinnaswamy, IPL 2013

Rain-shortened matches are always extremely exciting. This IPL fixture was reduced to an eight-over game when MS Dhoni opted to field first.

Opening the batting, Virat Kohli scored a blazing 56 off just 29 balls. He was given a reprieve early on when he was batting at 34. Chris Gayle, who took just 13 balls to reach 28 runs, supported him well at the other end. They scored 106/2 in the first innings.

Chennai lost two early wickets - Michael Hussey and Suresh Raina in only the second over of the chase. Murali Vijay played a good hand, scoring 32 off 19 balls but failed to take the team over the line.

Zaheer Khan bowled a brilliant spell, returning with figures of 4/17 in just two overs. RCB won the game by 24 runs.

#4 Chinnaswamy, IPL 2019

The second match of the season between the two teams proved to be their closest encounter against each in IPL history.

CSK won the toss and decided to field first. Parthiv Patel top-scored with 37-ball 53 in the first innings, taking RCB to 161/7. AB de Villiers (25), Akshdeep Nath (24), and Moeen Ali (26) also chipped in with vital cameos.

In response, veteran South African pacer Dale Steyn dismissed star batters Shane Watson and Suresh Raina in the first over of the run-chase. They were reduced to 28/4 in 5.5 overs when Dhoni came in to bat.

He played a blinder of an innings, almost winning the game for his IPL team from the jaws of defeat. He hit five fours and seven sixes, putting the RCB bowlers under pressure while defending a relatively low total.

Parthiv Patel affected a brilliant run-out off the final ball with two runs needed to win. Shardul Thakur was run-out, and RCB won the game by just one run. Patel was adjudged the Player of the Match.

#5 Wankhede, IPL 2021

CSK fans fondly remember this IPL match for 'Sir' Ravindra Jadeja's all-round excellence against Bangalore.

Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat first. The top order gave a decent start - adding 111/3 in 13.5 overs. However, it was Jadeja's effort (62 off 28 balls), which propelled the Super Kings to a par total. He decimated the 'Purple Cap' Holder Harshal Patel, scoring 37 runs (including extras) off one over. He hit four fours and five sixes in his stay at the crease.

In response, Devdutt Padikkal came out all guns blazing. He looked in sublime form in the powerplay overs. However, he was dismissed for 34 off 15 balls. After his dismissal, no other batter could get going. Jadeja dismissed Sundar, de Villiers and Maxwell after the field restrictions were over. He also affected the run-out of Daniel Christian - making it the final nail in the coffin.

CSK won the match by a huge margin of 69 runs. That this game seemed to be within RCB's grasp for most of the first innings and CSK pulled it off to register such a massive win - primarily because of an all-time great IPL performance - makes this an iconic IPL match.

Poll : 0 votes