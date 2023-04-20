Top 5 iconic matches in the IPL between DC and KKR

Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders will be up against each other in the 28th match of IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. DC are currently at the bottom of the points table with losses in all five matches, while KKR are seventh with two wins and 3 losses. It will be an important clash for both teams in terms of playoff qualifications.

KKR are the third-most successful team in IPL history with two titles to their name. DC are among the three teams who were a part of the first season and have not won a trophy.

The head-to-head record is close - KKR have won 16 matches, DC have won 14 matches and one match has ended without a result.

Here's a look at the five iconic matches between the two teams in the IPL over the years.

#5 Qualifier-1, Pune 2012

KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir won the toss and elected to bat first in the first playoff match of the 2012 season. The winner of this match would have directly qualify for the final, while the loser will get another chance in the second qualifier.

KKR set a competitive first innings total of 162/4 against a quality Delhi bowling attack, on the back of Yusuf Pathan's 21-ball 40 and Gautam Gambhir's 32 off 16 balls. Pawan Negi was the pick of the bowlers, returning with an economical spell of 1/18 in 4 overs.

In response, Delhi lost two early wickets of David Warner (7) and Virender Sehwag (10). The onus was now on the star Sri Lanka batter Mahela Jayawardene (40) and wicket-keeper Naman Ojha (28), who added 59 runs in 8.1 overs for the third wicket. However, after their dismissals, the target seemed to be beyond their reach. KKR made it to their first IPL final, which they would eventually go on to win against CSK at the Chepauk.

#4 Dubai 2014

KKR won the toss and elected to bat first in the 6th match of IPL 2014. However, both openers - Kallis and Gambhir - were dismissed for ducks. The middle order - Manish Pandey (48), Robin Uthappa (55) and Shakib al Hasan (30*) all stepped up in their respective roles and set a first innings total of 166/5. Nathan Coulter-Nile returned with figures of 2/27 in his quota of 4 overs.

In response, Mayank Agarwal (26) gave the team a brisk start despite Vijay's early wicket. Dinesh Karthik (56) and JP Duminy (52) added a crucial 58 run stand for the fourth wicket, bringing Delhi back in the game. They ended Delhi's losing streak after clutching a victory with just one ball to spare.

#3 Arun Jaitley Stadium, 2017

Zaheer Khan won the toss and opted to bat first on a sluggish wicket. Sanju Samson played an explosive knock as an opener - 39 off just 25 balls, and utilized the powerplay brilliantly. In the middle overs, Iyer (26 off 17) and Rishabh Pant (38 off 16) played high impact knocks and ensured that they crossed 160 in the first innings.

In their chase of 169, KKR lost three early wickets of Colin de Grandhomme, Uthappa and Gambhir. A brilliant partnership of 110 runs in 12 overs between Yusuf Pathan (59*) and Manish Pandey (69*) brought them back in the game.

However, Delhi managed to pull the game back in their favour after Pathan's dismissal. They almost defended the total, but KKR won the IPL encounter with a ball to spare.

#2 Arun Jaitley Stadium, 2019

Delhi won the toss and put Kolkata in to field first in their home game in IPL 2019. KKR were down and out at 61/5 in 9.1 overs. However, a masterclass from Andre Russell (62 off 28 balls) and skipper Dinesh Karthik (50 off 36) took the side to an above par total of 185/8 in the first innings.

Prithvi Shaw played a blinder in the second innings, scoring 99 off 55 balls. He was well supported by Shreyas Iyer (43 off 32). Kagiso Rabada bowled a brilliant super over, defending a target of 11 runs against prime Russell.

#1 Qualifier-2, Sharjah 2021

The two teams were up against each other in a must-win game in IPL 2021. KKR had performed brilliantly in the second leg of the tournament in UAE and qualified for the playoffs, where they beat RCB in the Eliminator. DC topped the group stage but ended up losing Qualifier-1 against CSK.

KKR won the toss and elected to field first. None of the Delhi batters could get going on a wicket that was not easy to bat on by any means. Shikhar Dhawan (36 off 39) and Shreyas Iyer (30 off 27) were the two major contributors for the Delhi-based franchise. Chakravarthy bowled a brilliant spell - 2/26 in four overs, dismissing both the openers (Shaw and Dhawan).

KKR seemed to be on track for most of the run-chase. The openers put on 96 for the first wicket. They collapsed from 123/1 in 15.5 overs to 130/7 in 19.3 overs. It took a dramatic finish from Rahul Tripathi, who hit a six off Ashwin and took the Knight Riders to their third IPL final.

