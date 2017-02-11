Top 5 Indian Premier League Teams before the auctions

While some are newbies, some have won the tournament twice already

by Debdoot Das Top 5 / Top 10 11 Feb 2017, 18:18 IST

KKR players celebrating with the trophy in 2012

On 20th of February this month, more than 750 players will go under the hammer in the auctions for the 2017 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) signalling the beginning of yet another season of breathtaking cricket.

Now since its inception in 2008, we have come across various franchises who have taken part in the league, got scrapped, won the coveted trophy. Here in this article, we will have a look at the top five teams in the league.

#5 Gujarat Lions

Raina (right) led his side to the playoffs last year

After suspending Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals for two years, Gujarat Lions were formed in 2016. Suresh Raina was made the skipper of the outfit and they did brilliantly at the start of their campaign.

However, they lost steam in the middle of the season but still managed to make it to the playoffs as one of the top two teams.

But their hopes of making it to the finals were dashed as they lost both their qualifiers, first to Royal Challengers Bangalore and then to eventual champions Sunrisers Hyderabad.

In all probability, Raina is going to continue as captain of the side for the 2017 season too and they have retained superstars such as Brendon McCullum, Dwayne Bravo and Aaron Finch to boost their firepower.