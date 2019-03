Toss: KKR opt to field first against Sunrisers

Kolkata: Sunrisers Hyderabad' David Warner in action during the second IPL 2019 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 24, 2019. (Photo: Kuntal Chakrabarty/IANS)

Kolkata, March 24 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Dinesh Karthik won the toss and chose to field against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) game at the Eden Gardens here on Sunday.

Last year's runners-up Sunrisers are without regular captain Kane Williamson who was ruled out due to a shoulder injury he picked up during New Zealand's home series against Bangladesh. The orange brigade are led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

"I'm glad they chose me (as captain). Unfortunately we lose Kane, but the good thing is he'll be back for the next match. Warner has returned," Bhuvneshwar said after the toss.

For the visitors, Warner returns to IPL cricket after serving a one-year ban for ball-tampering in South Africa last year.

KKR, meanwhile, handed new recruit Lockie Ferguson a start.

Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul