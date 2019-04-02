×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Toss: Royals ask RCB to bat first

IANS
NEWS
News
6   //    02 Apr 2019, 20:13 IST
IANS Image
Ajinkya Rahane. (Photo: Surjeet Yadav/IANS)

Jaipur, April 2 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and elected to field against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) game here on Wednesday.

Both Royals and RCB have lost their opening three encounters and find themselves at the bottom half of the eight-team points table.

RCB, led by the India skipper Virat Kohli, were washed away by Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last game by a whopping 118 runs while Royals lost to Chennai Super Kings.

Ahead of the game, Royals were dealt a body blow in the form of Sanju Samson picking up an injury and Stuart Binny replaced him. Jaydev Unadkat was also dropped with Varun Aaron playing in place of the medium pacer.

For RCB, Marcus Stoinis was drafted in the side with Akshdeep Nath and Navdeep Saini also in the XI. Shivam Dube, Prayas Ray Barman and Colin de Grandhomme were left out.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane(c), Jos Buttler(w), Rahul Tripathi, Steven Smith, Ben Stokes, Stuart Binny, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Varun Aaron

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Parthiv Patel(w), Moeen Ali, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Akshdeep Nath, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj

IANS
NEWS
Toss: Royals elect to bat first against Sunrisers
RELATED STORY
Laggards Royals, RCB look to get house in order (Preview)
RELATED STORY
Rahane wins toss, asks Chennai to bat; Harbhajan out
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 personnel changes RCB need to make for their match against Rajasthan Royals
RELATED STORY
IPL history: 3 lowest totals by Rajasthan Royals
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, RCB vs MI: 3 mistakes that cost RCB the match
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 14, RR vs RCB Match Prediction: Who will win today's match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Top 5 game-changing moments from Week 1
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 2 Changes RCB might make to their playing XI for the match against MI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 11, SRH vs RCB, Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 14
RCB 71/2 (8.3 ov)
RR
LIVE
Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bowl.
RCB VS RR live score
Match 13 | Yesterday
KXIP 166/9 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/10 (19.2 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS DC live score
Match 15 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English MCC University Matches
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us