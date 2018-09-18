Track Asia Cup to start from Sep 21-23

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) The fifth edition of the Track Asia Cup will be held at the Indira Gandhi Cycling Velodrome here from September 21-23, the Cycling Federation of India (CFI) announced Tuesday.

The event also serves as a qualifying event for the World Cup, World Championship and the 2020 Japan Olympics.

The tournament which is a UCI (International Cycle Union) class I accredited event will see participation from about 150 cyclist across from across Asia and Australia.

India will field a 17-member team comprising senior and junior cyclists. The federation has also entered a team of cyclists from SAINCA, an academy jointly managed by the Sports Authority of India and CFI.

The junior team will be led by Esow Alben, who is currently the top ranked individual in the Kierin event in the UCI world rankings.

Esow had won three gold medals in the Asian Track Cycling Championship, the only male cyclist to achieve the feat in the event, held in Malaysia in February.

"This competition is a buildup competition for Indian cyclist which is being organised regularly so that junior cyclist of India can compete with Asia's best and the exposure achieved here may be encashed for future events," Secretary General, CFI, Onkar Singh, said