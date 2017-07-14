Trent Bridge a test of character for South Africa – Du Plessis

South Africa could pick four seamers at Trent Bridge, where Faf du Plessis believes they will face a test of character.

14 Jul 2017

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis has labelled South Africa's second Test with England as a big test of character after they were hammered in the series opener.

Du Plessis missed the first Test at Lord's following the birth of his first child and the Proteas wilted in their skipper's absence, slumping to a 211-run loss.

And Du Plessis was disappointed with the way South Africa responded to challenges in the first Test, pointing to England's recovery from 76-4 to 458 in the first innings as a particular source of irritation.

He said: "There were times that England found themselves under pressure – the disappointing thing was just how quickly they got out of it.

"Eighty for four could have quickly been a different story but we didn't take our chances. Catches go down but it's how you respond to them and we didn't do that well enough.

"When they threw a punch back at us we just sat back and let it happen, expecting something to change and it never did and that is where we let the game slip.

"We understand where we made mistakes in the first game, it is probably how we respond to that. This is a big test of character for us. It's just about knowing we can do it and going into this next game and doing it."

South Africa will be without seamer Kagiso Rabada for the second Test at Trent Bridge after he was suspended for using "inappropriate language" towards Ben Stokes after dismissing the all-rounder.

Duanne Olivier will come into the team for Rabada, but Du Plessis has mooted the possibility of picking a fourth quick bowler, with Chris Morris and Andile Phehlukwayo in the running.

Replacing Rabada's workload would be the reason for bringing in an extra seamer, with Du Plessis saying: "KG has been our spearhead for the last year and a half and he has been bowling very well but it's also the amount of overs that he bowls.

"In a three-seam attack, he has been the guy that has been bowling the most overs, so you lose your skill and you also lose the overs that he has bowled."