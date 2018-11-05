Trott hails Root's 'impressive' captaincy of England

Former England batsman Jonathan Trott

Jonathan Trott is impressed with Joe Root’s development as England Test captain and believes the 27-year-old should resist the clamour for him to move up the batting order.

Root took over as captain from Alastair Cook in 2017 and has overseen 10 wins from 21 matches, including an impressive series win over India in September.

England’s next challenge comes against Sri Lanka, with the first Test beginning in Galle on Tuesday, and Trott is confident Root has "full control" over the squad.

"I was fortunate enough to go and do a day's training with them at Lord's during the Test match, and just listening to the way he conducts himself and speaks around the group, he's very impressive,” Root told Omnisport.

"He's come on leaps and bounds from the guy I played with during his debut, he's grown into the role really well and has full control of that side with Trevor Bayliss."

A sublime from @root66 in our first Test warm-up! pic.twitter.com/G1WVgzctvA — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 1, 2018

England’s batting line-up will have a fresh look to it in Galle following the retirement of Cook after the win over India.

Rory Burns, Keaton Jennings and Joe Denly are all vying for an opening spot, while the identity of England's number three remains uncertain.

Some have suggested Root should move from his preferred position at number four, but Trott says the skipper should not promote himself.

"When I played, England's best batsman batted at four so that's where I think Joe should bat," he added. "As captain he deserves the right to bat there and I also think your best batsman should bat at four.

"I think, being captain as well, it's important you get that little bit of a break. Batting at three you come off straight from fielding and your pads are on and you've got to be thinking about batting.

"As captain I think you deserve that little bit of a break, a little bit of respite."

