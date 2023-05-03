Create

"Truly deserved a 100" - Fans react to Liam Livingstone's fiery knock in IPL 2023 clash between PBKS and MI

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified May 03, 2023 22:32 IST
Liam Livingstone dazzled viewers with his strokeplay vs MI. (Pics: IPLT20.com/Twitter)
Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Liam Livingstone shone with the bat during the team's IPL 2023 encounter against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Wednesday, May 3.

Livingstone, who walked out to bat at No.4, took the Mumbai bowlers apart, hitting four sixes and seven fours. The right-handed batter remained unbeaten on 82 from just 42 deliveries, finishing with an impressive strike rate of 195.25.

He orchestrated a stunning 119*-run stand for the fourth wicket with Jitesh Sharma. The partnership was instrumental in the team registering an imposing total of 214 in the encounter.

A number of fans took to social media to laud Liam Livingstone for his exploits with the willow. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

This is PBKS' second-highest total against MI in the league's history. For Mumbai, veteran leg spinner Piyush Chawla was the only saving grace, finishing with figures of 2/29 from four overs.

Liam Livingstone completed a hat-trick of sixes against Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer was tasked with bowling the crucial penultimate over of the PBKS innings. However, the speedster looked clueless against his England teammate Liam Livingstone, who took him to the cleaners.

Livingstone dispatched the first ball of the over for a stunning 91-meter six over the long-on fence. He read the slower one early and countered it with a breathtaking shot.

He followed it up with yet another maximum, clearing the long-on boundary again. Livingstone bettered the earlier six, as this one traveled 92 meters.

The third ball of the over also produced the same result, with Livingstone completing a hat-trick of sixes against Archer. To make matters worse, the pacer bowled a wide that raced away to the boundary for four later in the over.

Archer had a forgettable day as he conceded 56 runs from his quota of four overs without picking up a single wicket.

