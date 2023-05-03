"Truly deserved a 100" - Fans react to Liam Livingstone's fiery knock in IPL 2023 clash between PBKS and MI

Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Liam Livingstone shone with the bat during the team's IPL 2023 encounter against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Wednesday, May 3.

Livingstone, who walked out to bat at No.4, took the Mumbai bowlers apart, hitting four sixes and seven fours. The right-handed batter remained unbeaten on 82 from just 42 deliveries, finishing with an impressive strike rate of 195.25.

He orchestrated a stunning 119*-run stand for the fourth wicket with Jitesh Sharma. The partnership was instrumental in the team registering an imposing total of 214 in the encounter.

A number of fans took to social media to laud Liam Livingstone for his exploits with the willow. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Vinay Reddy @Vinayreddys22

Lovely to watch 🤩



#PBKSvsMI Livingstone keep on bashing throughout the season manLovely to watch 🤩 Livingstone keep on bashing throughout the season manLovely to watch 🤩😍#PBKSvsMI

Pandu Raj @CSKianPanduRaj



#MIvsPBKS #PBKSvsMI Liam Livingstone 82*(42) Well Done Man, by Bashing Jofra Archer you just broken their Confidence Liam Livingstone 82*(42) Well Done Man, by Bashing Jofra Archer you just broken their Confidence #MIvsPBKS #PBKSvsMI https://t.co/T5e1tcvT4X

Vishal @vishxl7 #PBKSvsMI Livingstone... a true display of power hitting at its best Livingstone... a true display of power hitting at its best❤️ #PBKSvsMI

aaditya @shiirrooooo Livingstone is a MONSTER Livingstone is a MONSTER

Aslam @EG121423 Liam Livingstone vs MI before this Match



3 Innings

13 Runs

4.33 Avg

76 SR



Liam Livingstone vs MI in this Match



82 Runs

195 SR Liam Livingstone vs MI before this Match3 Innings13 Runs4.33 Avg76 SRLiam Livingstone vs MI in this Match 82 Runs195 SR

A✨ @awkwardhumanhu Jofra Archer ko pachad Diya Livingstone ne Jofra Archer ko pachad Diya Livingstone ne😭

WHITESHOES @zlanmay livingstone had lunch with jofra and then had jofra for dinner ☠️ livingstone had lunch with jofra and then had jofra for dinner ☠️

Simran Randhawa @Randhawa36_ Livingstone, what a gem. Punjab is blessed to have him Livingstone, what a gem. Punjab is blessed to have him❤❤

Sagar Sehgal @maniacforsports @that_shutterbug Livingstone finally coming good was the highlight of the day for me. @that_shutterbug Livingstone finally coming good was the highlight of the day for me.

This is PBKS' second-highest total against MI in the league's history. For Mumbai, veteran leg spinner Piyush Chawla was the only saving grace, finishing with figures of 2/29 from four overs.

Liam Livingstone completed a hat-trick of sixes against Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer was tasked with bowling the crucial penultimate over of the PBKS innings. However, the speedster looked clueless against his England teammate Liam Livingstone, who took him to the cleaners.

Livingstone dispatched the first ball of the over for a stunning 91-meter six over the long-on fence. He read the slower one early and countered it with a breathtaking shot.

He followed it up with yet another maximum, clearing the long-on boundary again. Livingstone bettered the earlier six, as this one traveled 92 meters.

The third ball of the over also produced the same result, with Livingstone completing a hat-trick of sixes against Archer. To make matters worse, the pacer bowled a wide that raced away to the boundary for four later in the over.

Archer had a forgettable day as he conceded 56 runs from his quota of four overs without picking up a single wicket.

Poll : 0 votes