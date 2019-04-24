Twitter flooded with wishes as Tendulkar turns 46

IANS FOLLOW NEWS News 10 // 24 Apr 2019, 14:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kolkata: Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during the flagging off ceremony of IDBI Federal Life Insurance Kolkata Full Marathon, on Feb 3, 2019. (Photo: Kuntal Chakrabarty/IANS)

New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) Termed by many as the 'God of Cricket', Sachin Tendulkar turned 46 on Wednesday as fans and people from different sports fields wished him on the occasion. Social media, specially Twitter, is overflowing with wishes for the Master Blaster with hashtags like -- 'Happy Birthday Sachin' and 'God of Cricket'.

With 15,921 Test runs, Tendulkar, who made his international debut at the age of 16 in 1989, is the leading run scorer in the longest format of the game beside also topping the ODI charts with 18,426 runs.

Deepa Malik, who is the first Indian woman to win a medal in the Paralympic Games, wished the cricket legend on Twitter saying: "Happy birthday to India's Master Blaster, @sachin_rt! May you continue to inspire generations with your achievements. Blessings.#HappyBirthdaySachin."

Tendulkar's former teammates Mohammad Kaif, Harbhajan Singh, VVS Laxman and others also wished him on Twitter.

"Happy Birthday to a very special cricketer and human being who gave many memorable moments to us and cricket lovers around the world. He was and continues to be a hero and an inspiration @sachin_rt. #HappyBirthdaySachin," Laxman tweeted.

"Happy birthday paji??.. A man I know who is a better human being than a cricketer.. PAJI WE LOVE YOU ?@sachin_rt? #HappyBirthdaySachin," Harbhajan said on Twitter alongwith posting a funny picture of himself with Tendulkar.

Kaif tweeted: "Many more happy returns of the day to the little boy who stole a billion hearts with his resolve and genius , now a man who continues to inspire , @sachin_rt Paaji.#HappyBirthdaySachin."