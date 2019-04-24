×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Twitter flooded with wishes as Tendulkar turns 46

IANS
NEWS
News
10   //    24 Apr 2019, 14:26 IST
IANS Image
Kolkata: Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during the flagging off ceremony of IDBI Federal Life Insurance Kolkata Full Marathon, on Feb 3, 2019. (Photo: Kuntal Chakrabarty/IANS)

New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) Termed by many as the 'God of Cricket', Sachin Tendulkar turned 46 on Wednesday as fans and people from different sports fields wished him on the occasion. Social media, specially Twitter, is overflowing with wishes for the Master Blaster with hashtags like -- 'Happy Birthday Sachin' and 'God of Cricket'.

With 15,921 Test runs, Tendulkar, who made his international debut at the age of 16 in 1989, is the leading run scorer in the longest format of the game beside also topping the ODI charts with 18,426 runs.

Deepa Malik, who is the first Indian woman to win a medal in the Paralympic Games, wished the cricket legend on Twitter saying: "Happy birthday to India's Master Blaster, @sachin_rt! May you continue to inspire generations with your achievements. Blessings.#HappyBirthdaySachin."

Tendulkar's former teammates Mohammad Kaif, Harbhajan Singh, VVS Laxman and others also wished him on Twitter.

"Happy Birthday to a very special cricketer and human being who gave many memorable moments to us and cricket lovers around the world. He was and continues to be a hero and an inspiration @sachin_rt. #HappyBirthdaySachin," Laxman tweeted.

"Happy birthday paji??.. A man I know who is a better human being than a cricketer.. PAJI WE LOVE YOU ?@sachin_rt? #HappyBirthdaySachin," Harbhajan said on Twitter alongwith posting a funny picture of himself with Tendulkar.

Kaif tweeted: "Many more happy returns of the day to the little boy who stole a billion hearts with his resolve and genius , now a man who continues to inspire , @sachin_rt Paaji.#HappyBirthdaySachin."

Advertisement
Rahul Dravid: The Wall Of India turns 46
RELATED STORY
An emotion called Sachin Tendulkar
RELATED STORY
Five of the worst umpiring howlers against Sachin Tendulkar
RELATED STORY
Who was the better ODI batsman - Viv Richards or Sachin Tendulkar?
RELATED STORY
What makes Sachin Tendulkar the greatest cricketer in World Cup history?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, RR vs MI: Twitter reacts as Rajasthan beat Mumbai for 4th consecutive time
RELATED STORY
5 Indian players with the highest number of sixes in an innings against Australia
RELATED STORY
The reason behind Sachin Tendulkar's floppy hat
RELATED STORY
3 records that Sachin Tendulkar surprisingly does not own
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Twitter flooded with Mankad Memes after Buttler's controversial run out by Ashwin
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 42 | Today, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 41 | Yesterday
SRH 175/3 (20.0 ov)
CSK 176/4 (19.5 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
Match 43 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us