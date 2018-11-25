Twitter lauds Virat Kohli after another masterclass while chasing

The third T20I saw a batting masterclass from King Kohli

Everyone expected India to romp home in style in the three-match T20 Internationals. However, the series got hampered by boisterous weather in the first two matches.

The first match reduced to a seventeen over per side game saw Australia’s official total boosted to 173 by the non-playing Englishmen Duckworth and Lewis. India fell short by four runs after a latter order collapse to go 1-0 down in the series at Brisbane.

The second match saw India making a comeback to peg the Aussies to 132 with an over to spare when rain played spoilsport. The match ended with no further action at Melbourne with the series decider set to take place in Sydney.

India went hammer and tongs over the Aussies in Sydney, which witnessed a record T20I crowd with over 37,000 spectators. Australia brought about Starc for the decider in place of Jason Behrendorff. India went with an unchanged squad. Finch won the toss and elected to bat.

The Baggy Greens started well forging a 68-run partnership before Aaron Finch holed out to Kuldeep executing the sweep. Krunal Pandya weaved his web around the Aussie batsman accounting for D'Arcy Short, Ben McDermott, Glenn Maxwell and Alex Carey.

Bumrah ran out the dangerous Lynn with a direct hit before Stoinis and Coulter-Nile steadied the innings to push the score to 164. Pandya finished with four wickets conceding 36 runs to finish with the best bowling figures in T20I‘s for a spinner in Australia.

India made a solid start, posting 67 runs for the first wicket before the openers departed. Starc trapped Dhawan with an inswinger, while Rohit got cleaned up with a flipper from Zampa. Rahul perished for 14 runs to be caught at long-on, followed by Rishabh Pant for a golden duck.

They left the experienced pair of Kohli and Karthik with the job of seeing India through, and they achieved that with two balls to spare. The King of chases hit an unbeaten 61 runs received plenty of support from Karthik who made 22 runs as India coasted to victory over the Aussies.

India now gears up for the Tests with the first match on December 6th in Adelaide.

A batting master class from the greatest chaser in the world proved to be the difference as Twitter erupted following India‘s victory.

Great game of cricket tonite. Good fight from Aust but Kohli is the best all round batsmen in world cricket and the most orthodox. All batsmen should take note of how he plays. — Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) November 25, 2018

India Beat Australia By 6 Wickets. Level The 3 Match Series 1-1. Great Innings By Virat Kohli 61* (41) And Well Assisted By Dinesh Karthik 22*(18). Match Winning Partnership Between Kohli-Karthik 60(39). Congrats Team India. 😇👏🇮🇳#INDvAUS #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/Yapb15h5B3 — Sir Jadeja (@SirJadeja) November 25, 2018

That match—and particularly the run chase—was a helluva lot of fun. After Dhawan’s stunning shot-making Australia fought really hard to take it deep on a tricky pitch. It was the perfect situation for Kohli though; he now averages 120.62 in successful T20I run chases. #AUSvIND — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) November 25, 2018

Wonderful innings from Kohli, great at finishing the job and a good win for India. Some of the batters though will be disappointed at not making use of the opportunities. #AusvInd — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 25, 2018

Imagine doubting kohli in t20s, the format where he was so far ahead of everyone in 2016 and only regressed in rankings because of Changing batting positions and missing meaningless series.#INDvAUS — Akki (@CrickPotato1) November 25, 2018

Virat Kohli 2144* runs in T20Is, goes past Brendon McCullum (2140). He now occupies 4th position in T20I cricket!#IndvAus#AUSvIND — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) November 25, 2018

The cheer for Virat Kohli as he walked out to bat, was one of the most incredible sounds I’ve heard at a cricket match. #AusvInd #cricket — Jo Taylor (@heavehojo) November 25, 2018

Virat Kohli now has 465 runs against Australia. Which is most by any batsman against an opponent in T20I history... — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) November 25, 2018

In T20Is,



No. of times Kohli remained unbeaten in chases - 12 times

No. of times India won - 12 times



No. of Dinesh Karthik remained unbeaten in chases - 9 times

No. of times India won - 9 times#INDvAUS — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) November 25, 2018

Easy as a Sunday evening.. The king at it again ... @imVkohli 👏🏻👏🏻 #AusvInd — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) November 25, 2018

You get the feeling @imVkohli is going to be the difference between the 2 teams over the new few weeks ..... #AusvInd — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 25, 2018

Top innings from Kohli but job not done yet — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 25, 2018

Krunal Pandya 4/36 - best figures by an Indian bowler in T20I cricket in Australia

Also best figures by a spinner on Australian soil in T20Is#IndvAus #AusvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) November 25, 2018

The smile of contentment on Kohli's face after hitting the winning runs in a match knowing that he has made his country and the countrymen proud yet another time is what I'd give up my everything for. ❤️#AUSvIND — bhumi (@dailydramadoze) November 25, 2018