×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Twitter lauds Virat Kohli after another masterclass while chasing

Richard Arul Savary
ANALYST
News
1.29K   //    25 Nov 2018, 18:24 IST

The third T20I saw a batting masterclass from King Kohli
The third T20I saw a batting masterclass from King Kohli

Everyone expected India to romp home in style in the three-match T20 Internationals. However, the series got hampered by boisterous weather in the first two matches.

The first match reduced to a seventeen over per side game saw Australia’s official total boosted to 173 by the non-playing Englishmen Duckworth and Lewis. India fell short by four runs after a latter order collapse to go 1-0 down in the series at Brisbane.

The second match saw India making a comeback to peg the Aussies to 132 with an over to spare when rain played spoilsport. The match ended with no further action at Melbourne with the series decider set to take place in Sydney.

India went hammer and tongs over the Aussies in Sydney, which witnessed a record T20I crowd with over 37,000 spectators. Australia brought about Starc for the decider in place of Jason Behrendorff. India went with an unchanged squad. Finch won the toss and elected to bat. 

The Baggy Greens started well forging a 68-run partnership before Aaron Finch holed out to Kuldeep executing the sweep. Krunal Pandya weaved his web around the Aussie batsman accounting for D'Arcy Short, Ben McDermott, Glenn Maxwell and Alex Carey. 

Bumrah ran out the dangerous Lynn with a direct hit before Stoinis and Coulter-Nile steadied the innings to push the score to 164. Pandya finished with four wickets conceding 36 runs to finish with the best bowling figures in T20I‘s for a spinner in Australia.

India made a solid start, posting 67 runs for the first wicket before the openers departed. Starc trapped Dhawan with an inswinger, while Rohit got cleaned up with a flipper from Zampa. Rahul perished for 14 runs to be caught at long-on, followed by Rishabh Pant for a golden duck. 

They left the experienced pair of Kohli and Karthik with the job of seeing India through, and they achieved that with two balls to spare. The King of chases hit an unbeaten 61 runs received plenty of support from Karthik who made 22 runs as India coasted to victory over the Aussies. 

India now gears up for the Tests with the first match on December 6th in Adelaide.

A batting master class from the greatest chaser in the world proved to be the difference as Twitter erupted following India‘s victory.

Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli
Richard Arul Savary
ANALYST
Twitter erupts as Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya help...
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli: A different kind of dangerous at Australia
RELATED STORY
Loss in first T20I exposes overdependence on Rohit Sharma...
RELATED STORY
4 records Virat Kohli can break in Australia
RELATED STORY
3 epic T20I encounters between India and Australia 
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli should always bat at No.3 in T20Is and ODIs
RELATED STORY
Stats: Virat Kohli or Sachin Tendulkar - Who is India's...
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli within touching distance of yet another...
RELATED STORY
Faf du Plessis is right: Australia would be stupid to...
RELATED STORY
Twitter erupts as India lose to Australia by 4 runs in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Today
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov, 11:30 PM
Cricket Australia XI
India
CAXI VS IND preview
1st Test | Thu, 06 Dec, 12:00 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us