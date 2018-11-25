Twitter lauds Virat Kohli after another masterclass while chasing
Everyone expected India to romp home in style in the three-match T20 Internationals. However, the series got hampered by boisterous weather in the first two matches.
The first match reduced to a seventeen over per side game saw Australia’s official total boosted to 173 by the non-playing Englishmen Duckworth and Lewis. India fell short by four runs after a latter order collapse to go 1-0 down in the series at Brisbane.
The second match saw India making a comeback to peg the Aussies to 132 with an over to spare when rain played spoilsport. The match ended with no further action at Melbourne with the series decider set to take place in Sydney.
India went hammer and tongs over the Aussies in Sydney, which witnessed a record T20I crowd with over 37,000 spectators. Australia brought about Starc for the decider in place of Jason Behrendorff. India went with an unchanged squad. Finch won the toss and elected to bat.
The Baggy Greens started well forging a 68-run partnership before Aaron Finch holed out to Kuldeep executing the sweep. Krunal Pandya weaved his web around the Aussie batsman accounting for D'Arcy Short, Ben McDermott, Glenn Maxwell and Alex Carey.
Bumrah ran out the dangerous Lynn with a direct hit before Stoinis and Coulter-Nile steadied the innings to push the score to 164. Pandya finished with four wickets conceding 36 runs to finish with the best bowling figures in T20I‘s for a spinner in Australia.
India made a solid start, posting 67 runs for the first wicket before the openers departed. Starc trapped Dhawan with an inswinger, while Rohit got cleaned up with a flipper from Zampa. Rahul perished for 14 runs to be caught at long-on, followed by Rishabh Pant for a golden duck.
They left the experienced pair of Kohli and Karthik with the job of seeing India through, and they achieved that with two balls to spare. The King of chases hit an unbeaten 61 runs received plenty of support from Karthik who made 22 runs as India coasted to victory over the Aussies.
India now gears up for the Tests with the first match on December 6th in Adelaide.
A batting master class from the greatest chaser in the world proved to be the difference as Twitter erupted following India‘s victory.