Twitter reacts as Rohit Sharma clears the yo-yo test
Rohit Sharma has finally put all the speculations to bed as he passed the buzzworthy yo-yo test with flying colours. The test has been the talk of the town in the days gone by as it has been made a mandatory requirement for the selection.
All eyes were on the Mumbai Indians skipper, who had reportedly failed the test twice during the Indian Premier League. Rohit announced his success on the social networking site Instagram as he posted a photo captioned: "Yo-Yo ✔️ See you shortly Ireland"
Even though the news is a godsend to the Indian cricket fans, it has diluted Ajinkya Rahane's World Cup selection chances, who was put on standby in case Rohit failed to make the cut.
Previously, many Indian stars including the likes of Ambati Rayudu, Sanju Samson and Mohammed Shami had to face the wrath of the test.
