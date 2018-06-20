Twitter reacts as Rohit Sharma clears the yo-yo test

Rohit Sharma has eventually passed the yo-yo test and here's how Twitter reacted to it

Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai - India IPL T20

Rohit Sharma has finally put all the speculations to bed as he passed the buzzworthy yo-yo test with flying colours. The test has been the talk of the town in the days gone by as it has been made a mandatory requirement for the selection.

All eyes were on the Mumbai Indians skipper, who had reportedly failed the test twice during the Indian Premier League. Rohit announced his success on the social networking site Instagram as he posted a photo captioned: "Yo-Yo ✔️ See you shortly Ireland"

Even though the news is a godsend to the Indian cricket fans, it has diluted Ajinkya Rahane's World Cup selection chances, who was put on standby in case Rohit failed to make the cut.

Previously, many Indian stars including the likes of Ambati Rayudu, Sanju Samson and Mohammed Shami had to face the wrath of the test.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the news.

First off, Rohit Sharma's post:

Yo-Yo ✔️ See you shortly Ireland A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on Jun 20, 2018 at 2:39am PDT

And here's the resultant chaos:

JUST IN - Rohit Sharma has passed the Yo Yo Test! 💃❤️ — Diya. (@TheCricketGirll) June 20, 2018

Rohit Sharma Clears Yo Yo test... — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) June 20, 2018

Rohit Sharma cleared the Yo Yo Test. pic.twitter.com/g3ujWYD8vB — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) June 20, 2018

Finally, Rohit Sharma passes the Yo-Yo fitness test! pic.twitter.com/Me5ZOiL3K0 — Jaanvi 🏏 (@ThatCricketBuff) June 20, 2018

All prayers and love and hard work of Rohit Sharma passed the yo-yo test . Dear Heater make a note and this time you will see 200 on foreign land from him. We always feel proud you sir @ImRo45 #YoYoTest — Ashok Pragada (@pragadaashok) June 20, 2018

Rohit Sharma cleared his yo-yo test.



This might help @vikrantgupta73 pic.twitter.com/08XKfpbgbS — Amit (@yesimAmit) June 20, 2018

Rohit Sharma has cleared the yo yo test in 3rd attempt, so why not give Ambati Rayudu a 2nd chance @BCCI #ENGvIND @ImRo45 @RayuduAmbati — MSD fan forever (@PritamHowly) June 20, 2018

Rohit Sharma sir passes the Kholy-Shastri orchestrated Yo-Yo test!!

Remember one thing Kholy and Shastri, you're born to see Rohit sir become captain of Indian team and you're gonna die watching him do that! — dost khan (@Gutkha_Mukesh) June 20, 2018

Rohit Sharma has cleared the Yo-Yo Test in Third Attempt



All set to Smash English Boys 😎 pic.twitter.com/VJxbuC0Eup — Abhijeet (@TheYorkerBall) June 20, 2018

@ImRo45 has passed the YO YO Fitness Test Successfully. He’s ready for the tour of Ireland and England . #IREvIND #ENGvIND — Sudarshan Gowda (@imsudarshan85) June 20, 2018

Congratulations @ImRO45 for passing the yo yo test. Now we all are expecting good results in the upcoming matches. All the best! — Saahil Mehta (@SaahilMehta13) June 20, 2018

NEWS: @ImRo45 clears the final hurdle to take #TeamIndia's flight to UK by clearing the Yo-Yo Test. — Circle of Cricket (@circleofcricket) June 20, 2018

Rohit Sharma Clears yo yo test easily😂 .. Fraud @vikrantgupta73 please delete you account — Mihir Chavan (@ImMihir05) June 20, 2018

Congratulations hitman the test is not ended yet the test is now actually started make the most of it

We want a grand success in eng as well as Australia keep it up@ImRo45 @BCCI @mipaltan @ritssajdeh @englandcricket @CAComms

Be scared Eng. AUS very scared pic.twitter.com/Crk7Xov9GH — Abhay Anil Wawre (@abhayab45) June 20, 2018

And Rohit Sharma cleared the yo yo test. Such a relieve! @ImRo45 all the best champ for the upcoming tours. #RohitSharma #Rohit #Rohitian pic.twitter.com/t5VkeKVU6L — Rohitian Forever (@Rohitian_foreva) June 20, 2018

What are your thoughts on the drama? Let us know in the comments section below!