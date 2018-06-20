Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Twitter reacts as Rohit Sharma clears the yo-yo test

Rohit Sharma has eventually passed the yo-yo test and here's how Twitter reacted to it

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
News 20 Jun 2018, 17:03 IST
8.15K

Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai - India IPL T20
Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai - India IPL T20

Rohit Sharma has finally put all the speculations to bed as he passed the buzzworthy yo-yo test with flying colours. The test has been the talk of the town in the days gone by as it has been made a mandatory requirement for the selection.

All eyes were on the Mumbai Indians skipper, who had reportedly failed the test twice during the Indian Premier League. Rohit announced his success on the social networking site Instagram as he posted a photo captioned: "Yo-Yo ✔️ See you shortly Ireland"

Even though the news is a godsend to the Indian cricket fans, it has diluted Ajinkya Rahane's World Cup selection chances, who was put on standby in case Rohit failed to make the cut.

Previously, many Indian stars including the likes of Ambati Rayudu, Sanju Samson and Mohammed Shami had to face the wrath of the test.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the news.

First off, Rohit Sharma's post:


Yo-Yo ✔️ See you shortly Ireland

A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on

And here's the resultant chaos:


What are your thoughts on the drama? Let us know in the comments section below!

England vs India, 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Twiter reactions Twitter Reactions
Rohit Sharma to take yo-yo test today; Ajinkya Rahane on...
RELATED STORY
India vs England 2018: Rohit Sharma passes yo-yo test
RELATED STORY
4 players who might not feature in India's Test squad to...
RELATED STORY
England vs India: The opening conundrum
RELATED STORY
Ajinkya Rahane plots his route to 2019 World Cup; Rohit...
RELATED STORY
5 Vital players for India during the Limited Overs Series...
RELATED STORY
Ambati Rayudu fails YoYo Test; Virat Kohli clears
RELATED STORY
5 Indians with best 50 to 100 conversion rate in ODI cricket
RELATED STORY
England vs India: 5 reasons why India can win Test series...
RELATED STORY
3 Indian players who should play county cricket before...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
1st Twenty20 | Tue, 03 Jul, 04:30 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Twenty20 | Fri, 06 Jul, 04:30 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd Twenty20 | Sun, 08 Jul, 01:00 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us