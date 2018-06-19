Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

"UAE has some of the best cricketing facilities in the world" says UAE's Chirag Suri

Sportskeeda got the opportunity to interview the budding cricketer.

Shreyash Sinha
SENIOR ANALYST
Exclusive 19 Jun 2018, 00:42 IST
68

Ch
Chirag Suri was the first UAE player to be drafted in IPL

Chirag Suri is a batsman who plays for the United Arab Emirates. He stole the headlines when he became the first player from UAE to be drafted into IPL. He was bought by Gujarat Lions. He is also referred as the ' Virat Kohli of UAE'.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Suri talks about his cricketing career and the cricketing atmosphere of UAE.

You were the first player from the United Arab Emirates to be drafted into the Indian Premier League. What does this huge accomplishment mean to you?

Suri:  It obviously is a huge achievement for me. It always feels really good when you get the opportunity to play in the worlds biggest league. It was something very special for me and my family who have worked so hard on me. 

Gujarat Lions consisted of international stars like Suresh Raina, Aaron Finch, Ravindra Jadeja, Brendon McCullum etc. How the presence of these gentlemen helped you in improvising your game?

Suri: Well, once you're around with such people you learn so much just by watching them. I got the opportunities to speak to them as well and learnt not only about on the field stuff but also how these guys carry themselves off the field. 

The T-10 tournament is being organized again in the United Arab Emirates. Furthermore, there has also been an addition of two teams in this tournament. Do you see this tournament as an upliftment of UAE Cricket in the future years?

Suri: Yes, the T-10 tournament is a great opportunity for everyone in the UAE to showcase their skills especially all the local talent. UAE has also launched its T-20 league so it’s a great opportunity to mix with the big stars and learn from them. 

Though UAE was unsuccessful in qualifying for the World Cup, they were able to restrict teams like Zimbabwe and Netherlands to qualify for the World Cup. How would you like to analyze the performance of the team in the ICC World Cup qualifiers?

Suri:  I think we went with a goal to be the number 1 ranked associate team and we nearly managed to do that. It was only Scotland who finished higher than us and we were able to retain our status. So, it was a successful campaign for us.

You have often been referred to as the “Virat Kohli of UAE”. How do you take these comments?

Suri: Obviously it feels good to be linked with Virat. These comments also come with some added pressure in the domestic circuit but I need to work much harder to come close to what he has achieved.

What kind of changes have you observed in the cricketing atmosphere in the United Arab Emirates from a past few years? Furthermore, how is UAE a good place for a cricketer to pursue his advanced training?

Suri: UAE has some of the best cricketing facilities in the world. We play cricket 12 months a year. Cricket is definitely booming, in fact, the sport is growing in the country and it’s good to see more and more youngsters taking up the sport. Moreover, I have taken an initiative as well to develop youngsters with my own coaching academy namely 'Front Foot Sports' in my old school Repton, Dubai. 

There are various young cricketers who wish to play in the Indian Premier League. What advice would you like to give to these budding cricketers?

Suri: I think the key is to enjoy the game. Cricket sometimes pulls you down but you must keep a big heart and keep pushing forward not bothering about results and just focusing on the process. 

IPL 2018 UAE Cricket Gujarat Lions Suresh Raina Chirag Suri
5 cricketers to watch out for in the Asia Cup qualifiers
RELATED STORY
10 Best IPL Players of all time
RELATED STORY
Tracing the journey of all defunct teams in IPL history
RELATED STORY
SK Elite: When Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers destroyed...
RELATED STORY
8 football teams and their IPL equivalents
RELATED STORY
5 performances from associate team players which has made...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Suresh Raina is a better IPL player than...
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: When Delhi Daredevils Morris-ed their way...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2017: 5 players with most sixes in IPL history
RELATED STORY
IPL 2017: 5 players with most fifties in IPL history
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 53 | Sat, 19 May
RR 164/5 (20.0 ov)
RCB 134/10 (19.2 ov)
Rajasthan Royals win by 30 runs
RR VS RCB live score
Match 54 | Sat, 19 May
SRH 172/9 (20.0 ov)
KKR 173/5 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 55 | Sun, 20 May
DD 174/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 163/10 (19.3 ov)
Delhi Daredevils win by 11 runs
DD VS MI live score
Match 56 | Sun, 20 May
KXIP 153/10 (19.4 ov)
CSK 159/5 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets
KXIP VS CSK live score
Qualifier 1 | Tue, 22 May
SRH 139/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 140/8 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 2 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
Eliminator | Wed, 23 May
KKR 169/7 (20.0 ov)
RR 144/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 25 runs
KKR VS RR live score
Qualifier 2 | Fri, 25 May
SRH 174/7 (20.0 ov)
KKR 160/9 (20.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 14 runs
SRH VS KKR live score
Final | Sun, 27 May
SRH 178/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 181/2 (18.3 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 8 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India v Afghanistan Test 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
England Lions v India A Four-Day Match 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us