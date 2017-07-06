Understated Root calls record knock 'a nice start'

On his first day of action as England Test captain, Joe Root scored a sublime 184 not out against South Africa ? which was "nice".

by Omnisport News 06 Jul 2017, 23:56 IST

England captain Joe Root

Joe Root posted a record score for a debutant England Test captain and would only go so far as to call it a "nice start" for his side on day one of the first Test against South Africa.

The Yorkshireman brought up an unbeaten 184 at Lord's to help revive the hosts after they had slumped to 49-3 and were four down at lunch, eventually closing on 357-5, with Ben Stokes (56) and Moeen Ali (61 not out) also making notable contributions.

But Root remained calm and understated after his stunning knock, keeping his focus on Friday's play, when he will go in search of a double-century.

"I rode my luck a bit early on and I managed to capitalise on it," he told Sky Sports, before revealing his relaxed build-up to the big occasion.

"I woke up about seven, played with the youngster [his son Alfred] for a bit, had some breakfast and came here about 9.15 to have a hit."

He continued: "They bowled very well early on and I couldn't get my feet moving, but credit to Stokesy and Moeen for the way they played and hopefully we can come back tomorrow and post a really big score.

"It's a nice start, that's all it is, we have to kick on and the good sign for us moving forward is it looks like the surface is a bit dented so we will be in the game with our seamers."

Pressed on what a solid par score would be, the 26-year-old added: "Who knows on that wicket? It did seam early on, but we fought back really well and we can try to get 450-plus hopefully."