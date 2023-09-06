UP T20 League 2023, Noida Super Kings vs Kashi Rudras, Match 14: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Live Stream Details

In the 14th game of UP T20 League 2023, Noida Super Kings cross swords with Kashi Rudras at Green Park in Kanpur on Wednesday, September 6.

Despite their most recent defeat over Meerut Mavericks, the Nitish Rana-led Super Kings are holding the top spot in the points table with three wins and a defeat. The side boasts multiple in-form players in both batting and bowling.

Meanwhile, Kashi are facing a tumultuous season. Their campaign commenced with a loss over Meerut, but they bagged a win over Kanpur in their second game.

In their subsequent game, they lost to Lucknow, only to make a resounding comeback over the Lions in their next encounter. Rudras, led by Karan Sharma will look to find consistency in their forthcoming games.

Noida Super Kings vs Kashi Rudras Match Details

Match: Noida Super Kings vs Kashi Rudras, Match 14

Date and Time: September 6, 2023; 3.30 pm IST

Venue: Green Park, Kanpur

Noida Super Kings vs Kashi Rudras Pitch Report

After the conclusion of 13 games, it remains evident that the surface highly favors batters. However, in the initial overs, bowlers get enough lateral movement. The first-innings average score is above 165.

Noida Super Kings vs Kashi Rudras Weather Forecast

Cloudy weather could welcome both sides. The temperature could hover around 30 degrees Celsius. Humidity may cross 60%, but no major rain interruptions are expected.

Noida Super Kings vs Kashi Rudras Probable XIs

Noida Super Kings

Aditya Sharma(wk), Samarth Singh, Almas Shaukat, Osho Mohan, Nitish Rana(c), Prashant Veer, Arjun Bharadwaj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Saurabh Kumar, Kunal Tyagi, Naman Tiwari

Kashi Rudras

Shivam Bansal(wk), Kamil Khan, Karan Sharma(c), Prince Yadav, Atal Bihari-Rai, Abhishek Yadav, Shiva Singh, Bobby Yadav, Ankur Malik, Mohammad Sharim, Parv Singh

Noida Super Kings vs Kashi Rudras Match Prediction

Both sides boast a perfect blend of young and seasoned cricketers. However, the Super Kings are coming off their first defeat of the season. The Nitish Rana-led side will be determined to come out all guns blazing to return to winning ways.

Prediction: Super Kings to win

Noida Super Kings vs Kashi Rudras Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode