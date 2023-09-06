UP T20 League 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar vs Udaipur Lakecity Warriors, Match 13

Kashi Rudras beat Gorakhpur Lions by 31 runs in Match No.13 of the UP T20 League 2023. With the win, the Rudras moved to third in the table with four points and a net run rate of 0.597 thanks to wins in two out of four matches. The Lions, on the other hand, are placed at the bottom of the table with two points and a net run rate of -0.883.

In the other UP T20 match of the day, Meerut Mavericks beat the Noida Super Kings by nine wickets at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. With the win, the Mavericks moved to fourth in the table with four points and a net run rate of 0.245 thanks to wins in two out of four matches.

The Super Kings, in the meantime, tasted their first defeat of the UP T20 tournament after winning three matches on the trot. However, they stayed on top of the table with six points and a net run rate of 0.628.

Kashi Rudras beat Gorakhpur Lions in UP T20 League 2023

After opting to bat first, the Rudras scored 178 for the loss of four wickets in 20 overs. Opening batter Karan Sharma was on top of his game and he raced his way to scoring 63 runs off 39 balls with the help of seven fours and three sixes.

Later, Prince Yadav played an absolute blinder as he stayed not out on 59 runs off 42 balls with six fours and two sixes. Ankur Malik also played a handy cameo of 33 off 19 balls.

Thereafter, the Rudras restricted their opponents to 147 for the loss of seven wickets. Atal Bihari-Rai and Shiva Singh were the standout bowlers for the Rudras after they picked up two wickets apiece.

Singh was also economical as he bowled at an economy rate of 3.75 to go with a maiden over. Prince Yadav, Bobby Yadav and Deepanshu Yadav picked up one wicket apiece.