UP Yoddhaa beat Dabang Delhi 38-36

PTI
NEWS
News
28 Oct 2018, 21:55 IST

Patna, Oct 28 (PTI) UP Yoddha prevailed over Dabang Delhi 38-36 for their third win in the ongoing Vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season VI here Sunday.

This match saw four raiders, Naveen Kumar and ChandranRanjit for Dabang Delhi KC, and Prashant Kumar Rai and Shrikant Jadhav for UP Yoddha, achieve a Super 10.

Yogesh Hooda came in as the super-sub for Delhi, as he grabbed three tackle points, the most for them in the match.

Shrikant Jadhav's efforts turned the match on its head as he got Ravinder Pahal and Joginder Narwal in the dying moments.

Dabang Delhi started the raids as they lost the toss to UP Yoddha who chose side.

Naveen Kumar and Chandran Ranjit raided well with bonus points and touch points regularly. They started to run away with the lead by the fourth minute, going ahead 6-3.

Prashant Kumar Rai inflicted an All Out on Delhi in the 12th minute with a Super Raid on Ravinder Pahal and Chandran Ranjit.

The second half saw Dabang Delhi trying to make a comeback with strong defensive display. They took regular tackle points to reduce the difference to five points in the 21st minute.

Azad came as a substitute and helped UP Yoddha inflict a Super Tackle on Naveen Kumar after they were reduced to two men in the 26th minute

