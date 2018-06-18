Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Upbeat music before matches may give World Cup teams an edge: Study

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 18 Jun 2018, 18:03 IST
32

London, Jun 18 (PTI) Playing popular music by Rihanna or Kanye West in the changing rooms could give FIFA World Cup players the crucial psychological edge over rival teams, a study suggests.

The right music can supercharge team spirit among elite players helping heighten bonding and strengthen feelings of togetherness, according to researchers from Brunel University London in the UK.

Scientists have long thought that music has performance boosting powers in sport. For the first time they have studied its pre-match effect in premiership football.

The study tracked 34 academy players at a Premiership team, aged 16-23 over a season. Upbeat tunes players knew gave the most positive vibes before a match.

Post To Be by Omarion, Pour It Up by Rihanna, Blood On The Leaves by Kanye West, and The Catch Up by Drake were players' top tunes for feeling totally in the zone.

"Our study illustrated how music plays a pivotal role in enhancing group cohesion in elite football," said psycho-physiologist Marcelo Bigliassi.

"Managers could use pre-match music to boost feelings of unity, increase group cohesion and create a positive team atmosphere," Bigliassi said.

Pre-match prep without music can put players on the back foot by making them feel under-prepared nevermind how much they've trained, researchers found. The game-changing positive emotions from the right pre-match sounds last long after the players walk out of the tunnel.

The same positive effects of musical prep might stretch to other team sports such as basketball, rugby and hockey, Bigliassi said.

"I believe that a similar cluster of psychological responses would be identified for players in other team sports," he said.

"Our findings provide a vista into the emotional, behavioural and cognitive responses to music in young elite players," said Costas Karageorghis, who led the study published in the journal Sport, Exercise, and Performance Psychology.

"The role of music in soccer is perhaps more symbolic, imaginative and figurative than thought," Karageorghis added.

"Music appears to intersect with the narrative of players' lives and the way in which bonds are formed among players both on and off the pitch," he said

3 Reasons why the World Cup should have more than 10 teams.
RELATED STORY
5 ICC U-19 World Cup captains who went on to become star...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 ODI teams with best pace attacks ahead of 2019...
RELATED STORY
Four world-class players who have won the World Cup but...
RELATED STORY
5 England losses that shocked the world
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Top 4 contenders to win the title
RELATED STORY
5 current overseas players you might not know played...
RELATED STORY
ODI teams with best spin attacks ahead of ICC 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
Top 5 ODI All-Rounders in the world
RELATED STORY
17th June 1999: When the greatest ODI was played between...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Only Test | Thu, 14 Jun
IND 474/10
AFG 109/10 & 103/10
India win by an innings and 262 runs
IND VS AFG live score
3rd ODI | Tomorrow, 01:00 PM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
2nd Test
SL 253/10 & 342/10
WIN 300/10 & 55/3 (24.0 ov)
LIVE
Day 5 | Lunch: Windies need 241 runs to win
SL VS WIN live score
Semi Final 2
HAM 348/9 (50.0 ov)
YRK 180/6 (35.1 ov)
LIVE
Yorkshire need 169 runs to win from 14.5 overs
HAM VS YRK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India v Afghanistan Test 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
England Lions v India A Four-Day Match 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us