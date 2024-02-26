UPW vs DC, WPL 2024: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Delhi Capitals (DC) opened their account in the WPL 2024 points table with a thumping victory against the UP Warriorz (UPW) on Monday. Half-centuries from Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma inspired DC to a nine-wicket victory over UPW at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Earlier in the match, Marizanne Kapp's dream spell of 3/5 helped Delhi Capitals keep the UP Warriorz down to 119/9 in 20 overs. Kapp strangled UPW batters with her bowling as she conceded only five runs in her 24 deliveries.

Now that the UPW vs DC match of WPL 2024 is done and dusted, here's a look at the award winners, scorecards and top records from the contest.

List of all award winners in UPW vs DC match, WPL 2024

Marizanne Kapp was adjudged the Player of the Match for her match-winning spell of 3/5. The Delhi Capitals all-rounder bowled one of the best spells in Women's Premier League history to trouble the UP Warriorz in the first innings.

Her three scalps were that of UPW's top three batters - Alyssa Healy, Vrinda Dinesh and Tahlia McGrath. UPW never recovered after the triple strike of Marizanne Kapp. In the second innings, Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma gave no chance to UPW by smacking a fifty each.

Here is the complete list of award winners:

Player of the Match: Marizanne Kapp (3/5)

Electric Striker of the Match: Shafali Verma (Strike rate of 148.84)

Most sixes in the Match: Shafali Verma (4 sixes)

UPW vs DC WPL 2024 Match Scorecard

UP Warriorz's innings never got going after the triple strike from Marizanne Kapp in the powerplay overs. Shweta Sehrawat tried her best to take UPW to a respectable total. She scored 45 runs off 42 balls, but her efforts could only take her team to 119 runs in 20 overs.

For Delhi Capitals, Marizanne Kapp scalped three wickets, while Radha Yadav bowled an incredible spell of 4/20. Arundhati Reddy and Annabel Sutherland also chipped in with one wicket each.

With the bat, Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning stitched up a 119-run opening stand for the Delhi Capitals. Sophie Ecclestone broke the partnership in the 15th over, but it was too late by that time.

UPW vs DC, WPL 2024: Top records and stats from UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women game

After a couple of exciting contests to kick off WPL 2024, fans have witnessed some lopsided matches in recent days. Here's a list of the top records and statistics emerging from the match between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals:

Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma had a 100-run partnership for the third time in Women's Premier League. No other pair has even two in the competition. This was the second time that both openers scored 50+ in a Women's Premier League game. The previous instance also involved Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma when they scored 72 and 84, respectively, against Royal Challengers Bangalore in WPL 2023. 119/9 by UP Warriorz is the lowest team total by any franchise in WPL 2024 so far. This was the first time a team finished with a run rate of less than six this season.

