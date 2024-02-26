UPW vs DC, WPL 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

UP Warriorz will play their second match of WPL 2024 against the Delhi Capitals tonight at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Both teams started their respective campaigns on a losing note.

While the Delhi Capitals lost against the Mumbai Indians by four wickets on Friday evening, the UP Warriorz suffered a two-run loss at the hands of the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday.

Both franchises will aim to open their account in the WPL 2024 points table tonight. Ahead of the fourth match of the Women's Premier League, here's an in-depth preview of the UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals clash.

UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Match Details

Match: UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women, Match 4, Women’s Premier League 2024

Date and Time: February 26, 2024, Monday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Pitch Report

The UPW vs DC match pitch report will be broadcast live on Sports18 and JioCinema before the toss. Typically, the wicket in Bengaluru helps the batters, but the pitch was slightly tacky in the RCB vs UPW match. Both teams have already one game here, and that experience should help them tonight.

UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Weather Forecast

The skies will be partly cloudy during the WPL 2024 clash between UPW and DC. The temperature is expected to be in the range of 27 degrees Celsius, and there is a 0% chance of rain during the match hours at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Probable XIs

UPW Women

Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Vrinda Dinesh, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Khemnar and Saima Thakor.

DC Women

Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Annabel Sutherland, Radha Yadav, Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey and Arundhatti Reddy.

UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Match Prediction

Delhi Capitals beat the UP Warriorz twice during the previous WPL season. The head-to-head record heavily favors DC, but UPW have a better team this year with the likes of Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, and Rajeshwari Gayakwad showing form in the last match.

It should be another close WPL 2024 game with UPW securing their first win over DC in the tournament's history.

Prediction: UP Warriorz Women to win this WPL 2024 contest.

UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports18 1, Sports18 1 HD and Sports18 2

Live streaming: JioCinema

