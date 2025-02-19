UPW vs DC, WPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The Delhi Capitals will lock horns with the UP Warriorz in the sixth match of WPL 2025, scheduled to be played on Wednesday, February 19. It is the last match of the Vadodara leg in the Women's Premier League.

Teams batting second have had a 100% win percentage in the WPL matches played at the BCA Stadium so far. It should not be a surprise if the captain winning the toss in the upcoming match elects to field.

UP Warriorz are the only winless team in WPL 2025 so far. They will be keen to get off the mark in the standings. Ahead of their match against Delhi, here's a short preview for the game.

UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women WPL 2025 match details

Match: UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women, Match 6, Women's Premier League 2025.

Date and Time: February 19, 7:30 pm IST.

Venue: BCA Stadium, Vadodara.

UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women pitch report

The pitch at the BCA Stadium seemed great for batting initially, but the average scores have gone down as the competition has progressed. Dew has played a huge role in the matches hosted by Vadodara in WPL 2025.

UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women weather forecast

A clear night sky is expected for the Wednesday night fixture. Temperature will loom around 27 degrees Celsius, while the humidity levels should be around 40%. There is no chance of rain.

UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women probable XIs

UP Warriorz

Vrinda Dinesh, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma (c), Uma Chetry (wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Alana King, Sophie Ecclestone, Kranti Goud and Saima Thakor.

Delhi Capitals

Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce (wk), Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy and Minnu Mani.

UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women live-streaming details and telecast channel list

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

TV: Star Sports.

