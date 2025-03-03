UPW vs GG, WPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

By Vinay Chhabria
Modified Mar 03, 2025 08:40 IST
UP Warriorz will take on the Gujarat Giants (Image: WPLT20.com/BCCI)
UP Warriorz will take on the Gujarat Giants (Image: WPLT20.com/BCCI)

UP Warriorz will kick off their home leg in WPL 2025 against the Gujarat Giants on March 3. Lucknow's iconic Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium will play host to the match between the Warriorz and the Giants.

The two teams clashed in Vadodara on February 16, where the Giants recorded a comfortable win. The Warriorz will be out for revenge when they take the field on their home turf for the first time ever.

Both teams have recorded two wins in the tournament so far. A win in the upcoming game can take either side closer to the playoffs. Here's a quick preview for this WPL 2025 fixture.

UP Warriorz Women vs Gujarat Giants Women WPL 2025 match details

Match: UP Warriorz Women vs Gujarat Giants Women, Match 15, Women's Premier League 2025.

Date and Time: Monday, March 3, 2025, 7:30 pm IST.

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow.

UP Warriorz Women vs Gujarat Giants Women pitch report

A fresh pitch will be on offer for the first-ever WPL match in Lucknow. Generally, the pitch at this venue has been slow. There haven't been too many high-scoring matches on this ground.

UP Warriorz Women vs Gujarat Giants Women weather forecast

A clear sky is expected for the WPL 2025 match between the Warriorz and the Giants. The temperature shall loom around 21 degrees Celsius, with the humidity levels predicted to be in the range of 47%.

UP Warriorz Women vs Gujarat Giants Women probable XIs

UP Warriorz

Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Vrinda Dinesh, Deepti Sharma (c), Tahlia McGrath, Shweta Sehrawat, Uma Chetry (wk), Chinelle Henry, Sophie Ecclestone, Saima Thakor and Kranti Goud.

Gujarat Giants

Beth Mooney (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Ash Gardner (c), Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Bharati Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh and Priya Mishra.

UP Warriorz Women vs Gujarat Giants Women live-streaming details and telecast channel list

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

TV: Star Sports, Sports18.

