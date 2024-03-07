UPW vs MI, WPL 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

The 14th match of WPL 2024 will take place tonight (March 7) between UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians. It is the sixth match of the tournament for both teams. A victory in tonight's game will take them closer to the Women's Premier League playoffs.

UP Warriorz have registered two wins in five matches so far. They started their season with defeats against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals but bounced back with wins over Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants. UPW lost their previous match against RCB by 23 runs.

Mumbai Indians have recorded three wins from their five games. MI started their season with two consecutive wins but have only managed a solitary victory in their last three outings.

When UPW and MI clashed earlier in WPL 2024, UPW emerged victorious. Before the reverse fixture between the two teams gets underway, here's a look at the pitch report, probable XIs, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details.

UP Warriorz Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Match Details

Match: UP Warriorz Women vs Mumbai Indians Women, Match 14, Women’s Premier League 2024

Date and Time: March 7, Thursday, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

UP Warriorz Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Pitch Report

The pitch report for the UPW vs MI match will be broadcast live ahead of the toss. Generally, the wicket in Delhi is good for batting; more than 350 runs were scored in MI's last match on this ground.

UP Warriorz Women vs Mumbai Indians Women

Weather Forecast

The skies will be clear in Delhi during the WPL 2024 match between UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians. No rainfall is predicted during the match hours, while the temperature will hover around 22 degrees Celsius.

UP Warriorz Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Probable XIs

UPW Women

Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Kiran Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat, Chamari Atapaththu, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Khemnar, Anjali Sarvani and Saima Thakor.

MI Women

Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Humaira Kaizi, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, S Sanjana, Amanjot Kaur, Saika Ishaque and Shabnim Ismail.

UP Warriorz Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Match Prediction

UP Warriorz comfortably chased down a 162-run target in their previous battle against the Mumbai Indians. If UPW bat second again in tonight's game, they will have a slight upper hand.

MI will need an extraordinary performance to stop UPW from winning tonight's WPL 2024 game.

Prediction: UP Warriorz Women to win this WPL 2024 contest.

UP Warriorz Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Sports18 1, Sports18 1 HD (English), Sports18 Khel and Sports18 2 (Hindi)

Live streaming: JioCinema

