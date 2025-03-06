UPW vs MI, WPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

UP Warriorz will play their second home match of WPL 2025 against inaugural champions Mumbai Indians on March 6. It is the 16th game of the ongoing WPL season, with four teams chasing the two remaining playoff spots.

MI are third in the points table right now. If they defeat UPW in the upcoming match, the Mumbai-based franchise will overtake the Gujarat Giants and enter the Top 2.

Meanwhile, UPW will be desperate for a win after a huge defeat at the hands of the Giants on Monday in Lucknow. Before UPW host MI for a match in WPL 2025, here's a quick preview of this contest.

UP Warriorz Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL 2025 match details

Match: UP Warriorz Women vs Mumbai Indians Women, Match 16, Women's Premier League 2025.

Date and Time: Thursday, March 6, 2025, 7:30 pm IST.

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow.

UP Warriorz Women vs Mumbai Indians Women pitch report

The pitch report for the WPL 2025 match between UPW and MI will be live on TV before the toss happens. In the previous match hosted by Lucknow, the wicket looked fantastic for batting.

UP Warriorz Women vs Mumbai Indians Women weather forecast

A clear sky is predicted for the Thursday night match between UPW and MI. The expected temperature is 22 degrees Celsius, while the wind speed will be around 6 km/h during the match hours.

UP Warriorz Women vs Mumbai Indians Women probable XIs

UP Warriorz

Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Vrinda Dinesh, Deepti Sharma (c), Georgia Voll, Shweta Sehrawat, Uma Chetry (wk), Chinelle Henry, Sophie Ecclestone, Gouher Sultana and Kranti Goud.

Mumbai Indians

Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Natalie Sciver, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Jinatmani Kalita and Shabnim Ismail.

UP Warriorz Women vs Mumbai Indians Women live-streaming details and telecast channel list

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

TV: Star Sports, Sports18.

