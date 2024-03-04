UPW vs RCB, WPL 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The final game of the WPL 2024 Bengaluru leg will take place tonight, March 4, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Home side Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on the UP Warriorz. Interestingly, RCB will technically be the away team in this fixture because Bangalore's home match against UPW happened on February 24, where RCB won by two runs.

The Warriorz will aim to avenge that loss when they square off against RCB for the second time this season. Both teams have four points each in their accounts.

A win for either franchise can take them to the top of the WPL 2024 points table. Before the reverse fixture between UPW and RCB begins, here's a look at the match prediction, pitch report, probable XIs, and the weather forecast for this game.

UP Warriorz Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Match Details

Match: UP Warriorz Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, Match 11, Women’s Premier League 2024

Date and Time: March 4, Monday, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

UP Warriorz Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Pitch Report

The pitch in Bengaluru has favored the teams batting second. The captain winning the toss should look to field first and keep the opposition down to a total of around 130-145. Anything above 160 should be a defendable score.

UP Warriorz Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Weather Forecast

The skies will be partly cloudy in Bengaluru for this fixture. The temperature will hover around 28 degrees Celsius, while the humidity levels are expected to be approximately 40% during the game hours.

UP Warriorz Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Probable XIs

UPW Women

Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Kiran Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat, Chamari Atapaththu, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Khemnar, Anjali Sarvani and Saima Thakor.

RCB Women

Smriti Mandhana (C), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molineux, Richa Ghosh (WK), Simran Bahadur, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Wareham, Sobhana Asha and Renuka Singh Thakur.

UP Warriorz Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Match Prediction

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat UP Warriorz in a thrilling encounter a few days ago. Fans should expect another edge-of-the-seat thriller between the two teams. While the recent form may favor UPW, RCB have the home advantage and will aim to end their home leg on a winning note.

UPW have comfortably chased down targets in their last two outings, but Royal Challengers are the only ones to have stopped them from winning a match while batting second in WPL 2024. Expect Smriti Mandhana's RCB to bring their 'A' game to the table and complete a double over the Warriorz in WPL 2024.

Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore Women to win this WPL 2024 contest.

UP Warriorz Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports18 1, Sports18 1 HD and Sports18 2

Live streaming: JioCinema

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App