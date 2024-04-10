USA vs Canada, 3rd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

USA will face Canada in the third game of the five-match T20I series on Wednesday (April 10 in USA and Thursday, April 11 in India) at Prairie View Cricket Complex, Houston.

The second game of the series saw Canada inviting USA to bat first, which turned out to be a bad choice. The opening pair of Steven Taylor (54) and skipper Monank Patel (68) were sensational, stitching together a 102-run stand in less than nine overs. Andries Gous (57) and Aaron Jones (34) continued the team's momentum as the hosts posted 230 on the board.

In response, Aaron Johnson (70) provided a fabulous start for the visitors. He was well supported by Pargat Singh (27) and Nicholas Kirton (21). However, other than Harsh Thaker (34*) the middle-order struggled as Canada lost by 31 runs.

USA vs Canada Match Details

Match: USA vs Canada, 3rd T20I, Canada tour of USA 2024

Date and Time: April 11, 2024, Thursday, 1:30 AM IST

Venue: Prairie View Cricket Complex, Houston

USA vs Canada Head-to-Head

Before this series, the head-to-head record between the two nations was in favor of Canada. However, the tables have turned as USA have won consecutive games to take a 3-2 head-to-head lead over Canada.

Total matches played: 5

USA: 3

Canada: 2

USA vs Canada Pitch Report

The last game saw both teams scoring at a quick rate, which shows how good the pitch was to bat on throughout the 40 overs. However, the slower bowlers might get some assiatance in the third game.

USA vs Canada Weather Forecast

The temperature in Houston is expected to be between 12 and 27 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. There will be a 20% chance of rain, and the humidity will be over 80%.

USA vs Canada Probable XIs

USA

Steven Taylor, Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Gajanand Singh, Milind Kumar, Monank Patel (c & wk), Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Nosthush Kenjige

Canada

Aaron Johnson, Srimantha Wijeyeratne (wk), Pargat Singh, Navneet Dhaliwal, Harsh Thaker, Nicholas Kirton, Dilpreet Singh, Saad Bin Zafar (c), Rishiv Ragav Joshi, Dillon Heyliger, Udhaya Bhagwan

USA vs Canada Match Prediction

Looking at the performances of both teams in the last two games, it is safe to say that USA have been the dominant team and are likely to win this game, and with it the series. The hosts boast a strong batting unit, coupled with talented bowlers who will look to outclass the Canadians yet again.

Prediction: USA to win this contest.

USA vs Canada Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: USA Cricket’s YouTube channel

