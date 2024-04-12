USA vs Canada, 4th T20I: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details 

USA will be up against the challenge of Canada in the fourth game of the five-match T20I series on Friday (April 12) at Prairie View Cricket Complex, Houston. The second game between the two teams was abandoned without the toss due to incessant rain. The USA lead the series 2-0.

In the previous game, the USA batted first and had a strong start, with openers Steven Taylor (54) and captain Monank Patel (68), putting together a 102-run partnership in less than nine overs. Andries Gous (57) and Aaron Jones (34) were impressive in helping USA put up a mammoth total of 230.

For the visitors, Aaron Johnson (70), Harsh Thaker (34*), Pargat Singh (27), and Nicholas Kirton (21) did well, but no other batter supported enough, as Canada lost by 31 runs.

USA vs Canada Match Details

Match: USA vs Canada, 4th T20I, Canada tour of USA 2024

Date and Time: April 12, 2024, Friday; 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Prairie View Cricket Complex, Houston

USA vs Canada Head-to-Head

Although Canada had a 2-1 lead over the USA in head-to-head matchups before this series, the USA have turned the tables after two consecutive victories. They hold a 3-2 lead and are likely to continue their momentum.

Total matches played: 6

USA won: 3

Canada won: 2

No result: 1

USA vs Canada Pitch Report

Totals of around 200 were scored by both teams at the venue in the last game, and assistance to the batters is expected in the fourth T20I as well. However, slow bowlers could prove effective to contain the batters.

USA vs Canada Weather Forecast

The temperature in Houston is likely to remain between 16 to 27 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. There is a 0% chance of rain, while the humidity is expected to be over 30%.

USA vs Canada Probable XIs

USA

Steven Taylor, Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Gajanand Singh, Milind Kumar, Monank Patel (c & wk), Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Nosthush Kenjige

Canada

Aaron Johnson, Srimantha Wijeyeratne (wk), Pargat Singh, Navneet Dhaliwal, Harsh Thaker, Nicholas Kirton, Dilpreet Singh, Saad Bin Zafar (c), Rishiv Ragav Joshi, Dillon Heyliger, Udhaya Bhagwan

USA vs Canada Match Prediction

Based on the performances of both teams in the first two T20Is, the USA are favored to win this game. The hosts certainly have a power-packed batting line-up with an experienced bowling unit and are likely to outclass Canada and win the series as well.

Prediction: USA to win the contest

USA vs Canada Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: USA Cricket’s YouTube channel

