USA vs Canada, 5th T20I: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details 

USA lock horns with Canada in the final game of the five-match T20I series on Saturday (April 13) at the Prairie View Cricket Complex, Houston.

The fourth game of the series saw the USA batting first. Captain Monank Patel, who has been a key performer in the series was dismissed for two. However, Steven Taylor (39) was impressive to steer the team.

Aaron Jones (15) and Milind Kumar (16) had good starts but couldn't convert them into a big knock. Eventually, Corey Anderson (28) and Harmeet Singh (34*) paved the way for the hosts to finish on 159-6. Dillon Heyliger and Harsh Thaker picked up two wickets each for Canada.

In response, Harmeet's double reduced Canada to 15-2. Nevertheless, Dilpreet Bajwa (52) stitched a 75-run stand with Nicholas Kirton (28). However, Canada lost their way after their dismissals and were restricted to 145-6. Harmeet was adjudged the Player of the Match for his figures of 4-18 & contribution with the bat.

It will be interesting to see if Canada can close out the series with a consolation win or if the USA continues its dominance.

USA vs Canada Match Details

Match: USA vs Canada, 5th T20I, Canada tour of USA 2024

Date and Time: April 13, 2024, Friday; 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Prairie View Cricket Complex, Houston

USA vs Canada Head-to-Head

After the fourth T20, head-to-head match-ups indicate that the USA have been a better team in an encounter with Canada. The batters and bowlers have been top-notch with their performances to drive the USA to a 4-2 over the Canadians.

Total matches played: 7

USA won: 4

Canada won: 2

No result: 1

USA vs Canada Pitch Report

With incessant rain in the last few days, the pitch didn't assist the batters enough in the last game.

However, sunny weather would help in making the surface hard and is likely to provide help to batters in the final game. If the USA is batting first, expect them to score more than 160.

USA vs Canada Weather Forecast

The temperature in Houston will hover between 19 to 28 degrees Celsius. There's a 10% chance of rain, but the humidity could be on the higher side, at 50%.

USA vs Canada Probable XIs

USA

Steven Taylor, Monank Patel (c & wk), Aaron Jones, Milind Kumar, Corey Anderson, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Nisarg Patel, Jasdeep Singh, Harmeet Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar

Canada

Aaron Johnson, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Harsh Thaker, Saad Bin Zafar (c), Shreyas Movva (wk), Dilpreet Singh, Nikhil Dutta, Dillon Heyliger, Rishiv Ragav Joshi, Udhaya Bhagwan

USA vs Canada Match Prediction

All games in the series have witnessed the USA prevailing over the Canadians, and the same result is expected in the final game as well.

Although the USA’s batting didn't fire enough in the fourth T20, they have a proven track record and skills, while their pace bowlers will look to come up with improved performances. Expect the Canadians to provide a good fight, but a whitewash is on the cards.

Prediction: USA to win the contest

USA vs Canada Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: USA Cricket’s YouTube channel

