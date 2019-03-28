Usha International Announces Initiatives To Celebrate Continued Association With Mumbai Indians

As part of the association, the Usha logo will be seen on the leading side caps and helmets of MI players

New Delhi, 28th March 2018: Usha International, one of India’s leading consumer durables companies continues its association as an official partner for the sixth consecutive year with Mumbai Indians.

As part of the association, the Usha logo will be seen on the leading side caps and helmets of MI players. An Usha Experiential Zone at the outer concourse of stadia has been set up to connect with consumers.

To celebrate this association and leverage the cricketing season, a TVC featuring Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Kieron Pollard having a great time with children in a ‘Learn and Create’ workshop with Usha sewing machines is already on air across channels.

In a consumer offer effective from April 10, an Usha iron worth INR 800 will be given on the purchase of any Usha Janome sewing machine. This offer will last till 31st May, or till stocks last.

Additionally, an online contest will be held on the days when the Mumbai Indians team is playing. Participants have to answer three questions asked on the day and one lucky person to have answered all three answers correctly will win an Usha Janome Wonder Stitch Plus sewing machine worth INR 18,000 on every match day.

Commenting on the association, Mr. Harvinder Singh, President – Appliances and Sewing Machines Business, Usha International, said,

“We are delighted to continue our association with Mumbai Indians. This association gives us a great opportunity to strengthen our consumer connect across categories, especially sewing machines.”

This association further aligns USHA’s brand ethos, ‘Play’, as the brand has always been supportive of numerous sporting initiatives in the country including Ultimate Flying Disc, National Athletics Championship for the Blind, grassroots football development, Ladies Amateur and Junior Golf, and Cricket for the deaf.

